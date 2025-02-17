US-Russia Talks in Saudi Arabia: Europe Left on Edge as Trump Moves Toward Peace with Putin

Donald Trump has shifted the dynamics of the Ukraine conflict ahead of crucial peace talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia. The upcoming meeting, confirmed by both the US and Russian officials, is set to lay the groundwork for potential peace negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will be meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other senior Kremlin officials on Tuesday in Riyadh.

Trump’s efforts to engage directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin have raised concerns in Europe. The United States’ sudden shift in policy has sidelined European allies, prompting alarm that the US may make concessions to Russia without proper consultation with Ukraine or its European partners. European officials fear that such a shift could undermine the West’s unity on Ukraine and weaken the defense partnerships built over decades.

Trump has voiced his desire for a peace agreement with Russia, saying that negotiations are underway. He suggested that a meeting with Putin could happen soon, although it remains unclear whether Ukraine will be involved in these talks. His comments, alongside the preparation for the meeting in Saudi Arabia, have sparked worries about the terms of any potential deal. European leaders, particularly from France and Spain, have expressed concerns that any peace deal that leaves Ukraine out of the process could reward Russian aggression.

The planned meeting in Riyadh comes after Trump’s phone call with Putin and signals a further thawing in relations between the two nations. However, his approach has sparked debate within the US, with critics like Marco Rubio calling for a broader conversation that includes European nations and Ukraine. While some officials have downplayed the importance of European involvement, the exclusion of key allies in discussions could undermine any lasting peace agreement.

The possibility that Trump may accept a deal with Putin that overlooks Ukraine's sovereignty has been met with resistance from European leaders. Some warn that any agreement that doesn’t include Ukraine or European allies would reward Russia’s aggression and set a dangerous precedent for future conflicts. European Union officials, including High Representative Kaja Kallas, have cautioned against negotiating behind Ukraine’s back, emphasizing that such an approach could amount to appeasement.

The growing influence of Saudi Arabia as a host for these talks adds another layer to the geopolitics at play. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s close ties to both Trump and Putin have positioned the kingdom as a key player in Middle Eastern diplomacy, with its role in hosting the peace talks seen as a move to enhance its global prestige.

With both the US and Russia signaling a willingness to discuss peace, the coming talks will be crucial in determining the future of Ukraine and Europe’s security. However, the exclusion of Ukraine from these discussions and the possibility of weakened Western unity raises significant concerns about the long-term impact of any agreement reached.

