Courier Prices Set to Rise by 10% in Bulgaria from March 1

Courier service prices in Bulgaria are set to rise from March 1, with some deliveries increasing by nearly 10%. Two of the largest courier companies in the country are also introducing new pricing rules for the lightest shipments. While these changes are primarily driven by transport and logistics factors, they may also have an impact on online sales and consumer costs.

One leading courier company confirmed that a 10% price hike will apply to domestic and international palletized shipments, but assured that standard services used by most customers will not be affected. The fee for cash-on-delivery services will also increase, though this change primarily concerns corporate clients. Meanwhile, another major company plans to raise service prices across Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania.

Industry experts predict that higher courier costs will affect the final price of goods for consumers, leading merchants to explore alternative delivery options. One growing trend is the use of parcel lockers, which have gained significant popularity over the past year. Increased competition in this sector is expected to help optimize delivery costs.

Despite the anticipated rise in courier service prices, Bulgaria’s e-commerce sector is experiencing significant growth. According to the Bulgarian E-Commerce Association, online sales in the country reached a record €2.34 billion, with transactions made exclusively through domestic online stores. The trend suggests that higher delivery fees may not deter shoppers from making online purchases.

Consumers have different shopping habits when it comes to delivery methods. For instance, some customers prefer picking up their orders from courier offices rather than using home delivery or parcel lockers due to convenience and collection time restrictions. Meanwhile, online shopping remains widespread, with half of Bulgarians aged 16 to 74 engaging in e-commerce. The most commonly purchased items include clothing, shoes, accessories, travel services, and cosmetics, while books rank tenth among the most ordered products.