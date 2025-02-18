Bulgaria's Weather on February 18: Snow Decreases, Cold Conditions Remain

Snowfall across the country will gradually subside, with cloud cover beginning to break. A light to moderate north-northeasterly wind will persist. Temperatures will range from minus 5°C to 0°C in the early hours, with Sofia seeing lows around minus 5°C. During the day, temperatures will reach between minus 3°C and 2°C, with the capital expected to see highs around 0°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain mostly cloudy, with rain and snow expected, particularly in the northern areas, while the southern coastline will experience mainly rainfall. A light to moderate east-northeasterly wind will blow, with daytime temperatures ranging from 3°C to 5°C. The sea temperature will be approximately 6°C, and wave heights will reach 3-4 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, snowfall will continue, with more intense accumulation expected in the Eastern Balkan Mountains. Snow showers will be widespread, but precipitation will start to diminish from the west as the day progresses. Over mountain ranges in southwestern Bulgaria, clouds will gradually break. Light south-southwesterly winds will prevail, with moderate west-northwesterly winds at higher elevations.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)