Bulgaria's Weather on February 18: Snow Decreases, Cold Conditions Remain

The English Premier League Cup to Visit Sofia on February 25
The English Premier League Cup, one of the most prestigious trophies in football, will make its way to Bulgaria
Snowfall across the country will gradually subside, with cloud cover beginning to break. A light to moderate north-northeasterly wind will persist. Temperatures will range from minus 5°C to 0°C in the early hours, with Sofia seeing lows around minus 5°C. During the day, temperatures will reach between minus 3°C and 2°C, with the capital expected to see highs around 0°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain mostly cloudy, with rain and snow expected, particularly in the northern areas, while the southern coastline will experience mainly rainfall. A light to moderate east-northeasterly wind will blow, with daytime temperatures ranging from 3°C to 5°C. The sea temperature will be approximately 6°C, and wave heights will reach 3-4 on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, snowfall will continue, with more intense accumulation expected in the Eastern Balkan Mountains. Snow showers will be widespread, but precipitation will start to diminish from the west as the day progresses. Over mountain ranges in southwestern Bulgaria, clouds will gradually break. Light south-southwesterly winds will prevail, with moderate west-northwesterly winds at higher elevations.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Cold weather and snow are expected to hit Bulgaria later this week
Over 170 snow removal machines are actively working across all 24 districts of Sofia as the city continues to experience heavy snowfall
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code warning for snow and rain in 16 regions of Bulgaria
On February 15, the weather across the country will be mostly cloudy
The weather in Bulgaria on February 14 is expected to be cloudy with light winds
The weather in Bulgaria on Thursday, February 13, will be mostly cloudy, with light rain and snow showers expected in North Central Bulgaria during the morning hours
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability