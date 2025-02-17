Sweden Open to Sending Peacekeeping Troops to Ukraine

US-Russia Talks in Saudi Arabia: Europe Left on Edge as Trump Moves Toward Peace with Putin
Sweden has not ruled out the possibility of sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine in the future, according to Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard. Speaking to Swedish media, she noted that any such deployment would be contingent on achieving a just and lasting peace that upholds international law and prevents Russia from regrouping and launching another attack. She emphasized that once such conditions are met, Sweden would be prepared to consider all options to support Ukraine.
Stenergard’s statement comes in response to recent discussions about the potential deployment of peacekeeping forces to Ukraine. The UK has already indicated its readiness to participate in such a mission, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer affirming that Britain is willing to send troops as part of a stabilization effort.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously stated that at least 200,000 peacekeepers would be required to secure Ukraine after hostilities end. He later clarified that U.S. military personnel should be included among the forces. However, according to the New York Times, Europe does not currently have such a large number of available peacekeepers, as this figure is nearly three times the size of the entire British army. Zelensky later suggested that a force of 100,000 to 150,000 European troops could also be effective.
Reports indicate that several European countries are discreetly working on a plan to deploy troops to Ukraine. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has confirmed that international partners are already engaged in discussions about a potential peacekeeping mission.
As deliberations continue, the possibility of an international peacekeeping force in Ukraine remains a subject of debate, with Sweden among the countries keeping its options open.
