Heavy Snowfall in Sofia: Over 170 Snowplows in Operation, Bus Lines Suspended

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 17, 2025, Monday // 13:34
Bulgaria: Heavy Snowfall in Sofia: Over 170 Snowplows in Operation, Bus Lines Suspended

Over 170 snow removal machines are actively working across all 24 districts of Sofia as the city continues to experience heavy snowfall. The Sofia Municipality announced that priority is being given to treating major boulevards and streets used by public transport with anti-icing mixtures. Additionally, some neighborhood streets are also being partially treated to prevent hazardous conditions.

Snow removal operations are also in progress on municipal roads in the Kremikovtsi, Pancharevo, Novi Iskar, and Bankya districts. Despite the snowfall, these roads remain passable under winter conditions. In the Vitosha Nature Park, sandblasting and snow clearing have been carried out on key routes, including the road from Boyana to the Zlatnite Mostove area and from Dragalevtsi to Aleko hut.

Public transportation is operating under winter conditions, but bus services to Vitosha have been temporarily suspended due to the heavy snow. Bus lines 61, 63, and 66 are not running, while the routes of line 49, which goes to the village of Klisura, and line 107, which serves Boyansko Hanche, have been shortened.

Aneta Savova from the Sofia Inspectorate stated that no incidents involving fallen trees or stranded drivers have been reported so far. However, with snowfall expected to continue into the evening and sub-zero temperatures anticipated, control measures are being enforced to ensure the streets remain safe. The Sofia Inspectorate is also overseeing the clearing of sidewalks and public transport stops.

Teams from the Emergency Assistance and Prevention Directorate are monitoring the road situation through regular patrols. Authorities are advising drivers to use vehicles equipped for winter conditions and to drive with caution, maintaining a safe speed in response to the weather.

Sources:

  • BNR
  • BGNES
  • Sofia Municipality
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, snow, bus

Related Articles:

Sofia Airport Renamed in Honor of Bulgarian Hero Vasil Levski

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has officially renamed Sofia Airport

Business » Tourism | February 17, 2025, Monday // 15:44

Cold Snap Expected: Temperatures to Drop to Minus 15°C in Bulgaria

Cold weather and snow are expected to hit Bulgaria later this week

Society » Environment | February 17, 2025, Monday // 15:22

Ongoing Repairs and Heavy Snowfall Affect Sofia's Heating and Transportation Services

Heating has been restored in Sofia's "Lozenets" and "Hladilnika" districts, as announced by "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" on its official website

Society | February 17, 2025, Monday // 11:43

Sofia to Notify Over 1 Million Residents of Their Local Taxes

Sofia Municipality's Municipal Revenue Directorate has announced that paper notifications for local taxes and fees are being printed and will soon be sent to the nearly 1.15 million property and vehicle owners in Sofia

Society | February 17, 2025, Monday // 09:07

Cold and Uncertainty: Heating Delays Persist in Several Sofia Districts

The heating supply remains disrupted in several neighborhoods in Sofia due to a major breakdown in the heating system

Society | February 17, 2025, Monday // 07:46

Snow and Rain Alert: Yellow Code Issued for 16 Regions in Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code warning for snow and rain in 16 regions of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | February 17, 2025, Monday // 07:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria's Weather on February 18: Snow Decreases, Cold Conditions Remain

Snowfall across the country will gradually subside, with cloud cover beginning to break.

Society » Environment | February 17, 2025, Monday // 17:35

Cold Snap Expected: Temperatures to Drop to Minus 15°C in Bulgaria

Cold weather and snow are expected to hit Bulgaria later this week

Society » Environment | February 17, 2025, Monday // 15:22

Snow and Rain Alert: Yellow Code Issued for 16 Regions in Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code warning for snow and rain in 16 regions of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | February 17, 2025, Monday // 07:30

Weekend Weather: Rain and Snow Expected Across Bulgaria

On February 15, the weather across the country will be mostly cloudy

Society » Environment | February 14, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Bulgaria Weather Update: Light Winds and Temperatures Ranging from -4°C to 12°C

The weather in Bulgaria on February 14 is expected to be cloudy with light winds

Society » Environment | February 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:30

February 13: Cloudy Conditions, Rain, Snow, and Cooler Temperatures Across Bulgaria

The weather in Bulgaria on Thursday, February 13, will be mostly cloudy, with light rain and snow showers expected in North Central Bulgaria during the morning hours

Society » Environment | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:58
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria