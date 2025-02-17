Heavy Snowfall in Sofia: Over 170 Snowplows in Operation, Bus Lines Suspended

Over 170 snow removal machines are actively working across all 24 districts of Sofia as the city continues to experience heavy snowfall. The Sofia Municipality announced that priority is being given to treating major boulevards and streets used by public transport with anti-icing mixtures. Additionally, some neighborhood streets are also being partially treated to prevent hazardous conditions.

Snow removal operations are also in progress on municipal roads in the Kremikovtsi, Pancharevo, Novi Iskar, and Bankya districts. Despite the snowfall, these roads remain passable under winter conditions. In the Vitosha Nature Park, sandblasting and snow clearing have been carried out on key routes, including the road from Boyana to the Zlatnite Mostove area and from Dragalevtsi to Aleko hut.

Public transportation is operating under winter conditions, but bus services to Vitosha have been temporarily suspended due to the heavy snow. Bus lines 61, 63, and 66 are not running, while the routes of line 49, which goes to the village of Klisura, and line 107, which serves Boyansko Hanche, have been shortened.

Aneta Savova from the Sofia Inspectorate stated that no incidents involving fallen trees or stranded drivers have been reported so far. However, with snowfall expected to continue into the evening and sub-zero temperatures anticipated, control measures are being enforced to ensure the streets remain safe. The Sofia Inspectorate is also overseeing the clearing of sidewalks and public transport stops.

Teams from the Emergency Assistance and Prevention Directorate are monitoring the road situation through regular patrols. Authorities are advising drivers to use vehicles equipped for winter conditions and to drive with caution, maintaining a safe speed in response to the weather.

