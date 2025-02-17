Cold Snap Expected: Temperatures to Drop to Minus 15°C in Bulgaria

February 17, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: Cold Snap Expected: Temperatures to Drop to Minus 15°C in Bulgaria @Pixabay

Cold weather and snow are expected to hit Bulgaria later this week, with temperatures dropping to around minus 15 degrees. Forecaster Anastasia Stoycheva from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology confirmed this, adding that a significant cold front will continue to affect the country.

Snowfall is already occurring in several regions, especially in Northern Bulgaria, where a snow cover is forming. The most substantial accumulation has been reported in Montana this morning, although no yellow code has been issued for the area. Stoycheva highlighted that the combination of snow and strong winds in Northeastern Bulgaria and mountain passes may result in hazardous conditions, such as blizzards and gusts. This weather scenario could lead to a yellow code being declared in those regions, which is typically issued when there are risks to public safety due to severe weather.

Over the next few days, the cold air will persist, and by the end of the week, temperatures may plummet further, potentially even lower than the minus 15 to minus 16 degrees experienced a few days ago. Stoycheva mentioned that the cold conditions will last until the end of February, with negative maximum temperatures expected on certain days.

