Borovets Ski Accident: Injured Skier Transported by Air Ambulance

A skier suffered serious injuries on the Markudzhik 1 slope in Borovets yesterday and was airlifted to Sofia's St. Anna Hospital, the Mountain Rescue Service reported. The skier lost consciousness during the accident but regained awareness before being transferred to the hospital.

Mountain rescue teams also warned that current hiking conditions in the mountains are unfavorable, with cloudy skies, fog, and snowfall. Temperatures range from minus 8 to minus 3 degrees. Despite these conditions, resort facilities remain operational, and the slopes are being groomed, though snow and clouds persist.

In related news, Bulgaria is set to receive a second medical helicopter this week. The arrival of this air ambulance, which has been delayed for several months due to issues with part deliveries from the Italian company Leonardo, was announced by Transport Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Grozdan Karadjov. Once the new helicopter arrives, the first one will be sent to Italy for regular warranty servicing.