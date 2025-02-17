Ongoing Repairs and Heavy Snowfall Affect Sofia's Heating and Transportation Services

Society | February 17, 2025, Monday // 11:43
Bulgaria: Ongoing Repairs and Heavy Snowfall Affect Sofia's Heating and Transportation Services @Pixabay

Heating has been restored in Sofia's "Lozenets" and "Hladilnika" districts, as announced by "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" on its official website. The restoration follows a significant disruption caused by a major pipeline accident last week, which resulted in the suspension of heating and hot water in several areas of the capital.

The company explained that the delay in restoring the heat supply was due to a series of issues encountered during the repair work, including numerous local leaks that had to be addressed. These complications extended the timeline, as the process of draining and refilling the extensive damaged sections of the pipeline increased the risk of further breakdowns.

Initially, the company had hoped to restore heating by noon on February 16, but the ongoing repairs caused delays, particularly in the "Dianabad," "Hladilnika," and "Lozenets" neighborhoods. Although heating has now been restored, there are still some unresolved issues in certain areas. Currently, there are problems with heat supply in parts of the "Mladost" residential district (between blocks 62 and 63, near kindergarten 189), sections of "Lozenets" (on "Bryast" Street 1-20 and "Sveta Gora" Street 20, 24), and parts of the city center (on "Oborishte" Street 100 and 102).

Due to the ongoing heavy snowfall in Sofia, snow removal and anti-icing treatments are continuing across the city. Currently, 170 snow removal vehicles are active, focusing on clearing and treating key streets and boulevards, especially those with public transport routes, the Southern Ring Road, steep areas, and bridges. Some neighborhood streets are also being treated.

Snow removal efforts are underway on municipal roads in the Kremikovtsi, Pancharevo, Novi Iskar, and Bankya districts, where roads remain passable despite the winter conditions. In the Vitosha Nature Park, treatments with sand and snow removal are being conducted on two roads: the Zlatnite Mostove area in the Boyana district and the Aleko hut area in the Dragalevtsi district.

Public transportation continues to operate under winter conditions, though bus services to Vitosha have been temporarily suspended due to heavy snow. Bus lines 61, 63, and 66 are not running, and the routes of lines 49 (which goes to the village of Klisura) and 107 (to Boyansko Hanche) have been shortened.

Snow removal operations are being overseen by the Sofia Inspectorate, while teams from the Emergency Assistance and Prevention Directorate are conducting regular patrols to monitor the situation. Drivers are advised to use winter-equipped vehicles, drive cautiously, and adjust their speed to the weather conditions.

Sources:

  • BNT
  • Sofia Municipality
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: heating, sofia, snow

Related Articles:

Sofia Airport Renamed in Honor of Bulgarian Hero Vasil Levski

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has officially renamed Sofia Airport

Business » Tourism | February 17, 2025, Monday // 15:44

Cold Snap Expected: Temperatures to Drop to Minus 15°C in Bulgaria

Cold weather and snow are expected to hit Bulgaria later this week

Society » Environment | February 17, 2025, Monday // 15:22

Heavy Snowfall in Sofia: Over 170 Snowplows in Operation, Bus Lines Suspended

Over 170 snow removal machines are actively working across all 24 districts of Sofia as the city continues to experience heavy snowfall

Society » Environment | February 17, 2025, Monday // 13:34

Sofia to Notify Over 1 Million Residents of Their Local Taxes

Sofia Municipality's Municipal Revenue Directorate has announced that paper notifications for local taxes and fees are being printed and will soon be sent to the nearly 1.15 million property and vehicle owners in Sofia

Society | February 17, 2025, Monday // 09:07

Cold and Uncertainty: Heating Delays Persist in Several Sofia Districts

The heating supply remains disrupted in several neighborhoods in Sofia due to a major breakdown in the heating system

Society | February 17, 2025, Monday // 07:46

Snow and Rain Alert: Yellow Code Issued for 16 Regions in Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code warning for snow and rain in 16 regions of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | February 17, 2025, Monday // 07:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria's Weather on February 18: Snow Decreases, Cold Conditions Remain

Snowfall across the country will gradually subside, with cloud cover beginning to break.

Society » Environment | February 17, 2025, Monday // 17:35

Bulgaria’s Fight Against Rising Food Prices Continues with Second Boycott on February 20

Public pressure over rising food prices will continue as civil movements in Bulgaria prepare for a second boycott of retail chains on February 20

Society | February 17, 2025, Monday // 16:03

Cold Snap Expected: Temperatures to Drop to Minus 15°C in Bulgaria

Cold weather and snow are expected to hit Bulgaria later this week

Society » Environment | February 17, 2025, Monday // 15:22

Heavy Snowfall in Sofia: Over 170 Snowplows in Operation, Bus Lines Suspended

Over 170 snow removal machines are actively working across all 24 districts of Sofia as the city continues to experience heavy snowfall

Society » Environment | February 17, 2025, Monday // 13:34

Borovets Ski Accident: Injured Skier Transported by Air Ambulance

A skier suffered serious injuries on the Markudzhik 1 slope in Borovets yesterday and was airlifted

Society » Incidents | February 17, 2025, Monday // 11:47

Sofia to Notify Over 1 Million Residents of Their Local Taxes

Sofia Municipality's Municipal Revenue Directorate has announced that paper notifications for local taxes and fees are being printed and will soon be sent to the nearly 1.15 million property and vehicle owners in Sofia

Society | February 17, 2025, Monday // 09:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria