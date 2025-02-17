Croatia Plans Boycott of Banks and Telecoms

In Croatia, following a previous boycott of retail chains and supermarkets, a new protest is set to target banks and telecommunications companies. This movement stems from growing dissatisfaction with the rising costs of banking and telecom services. The boycott is once again being led by the consumer platform "Halo, Inspector," which has rallied consumers who are frustrated with the price hikes.

On February 20, the platform plans to organize a "Five Minutes of Warning" event in front of the Croatian National Bank (HNB) in Zagreb. The event aims to give citizens an opportunity to express their concerns about the increasing prices in various services and to protest the economic situation that has led to these changes.

The initiative echoes the sentiments expressed during the retail boycott and underscores the growing unrest among Croatian consumers regarding the rising costs of essential services.

