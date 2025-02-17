Croatia Plans Boycott of Banks and Telecoms

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 17, 2025, Monday // 08:54
Bulgaria: Croatia Plans Boycott of Banks and Telecoms

In Croatia, following a previous boycott of retail chains and supermarkets, a new protest is set to target banks and telecommunications companies. This movement stems from growing dissatisfaction with the rising costs of banking and telecom services. The boycott is once again being led by the consumer platform "Halo, Inspector," which has rallied consumers who are frustrated with the price hikes.

On February 20, the platform plans to organize a "Five Minutes of Warning" event in front of the Croatian National Bank (HNB) in Zagreb. The event aims to give citizens an opportunity to express their concerns about the increasing prices in various services and to protest the economic situation that has led to these changes.

The initiative echoes the sentiments expressed during the retail boycott and underscores the growing unrest among Croatian consumers regarding the rising costs of essential services.

Sources:

  • BTA
  • BGNES
Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Croatia, banks, boycott

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Fight Against Rising Food Prices Continues with Second Boycott on February 20

Public pressure over rising food prices will continue as civil movements in Bulgaria prepare for a second boycott of retail chains on February 20

Society | February 17, 2025, Monday // 16:03

Croatian Boycott Costs Retail Chains 80 Million Euros as Protests Spread Across the Balkans

A boycott of major retail chains in Croatia has led to an estimated loss of 80 million euros

World » Southeast Europe | February 15, 2025, Saturday // 11:02

Retail Chains Boycott in Bulgaria: Did it Work?

The impact of the boycott against large retail chains in Bulgaria due to high food prices is expected to become clearer with official data from the National Revenue Agency

Society | February 14, 2025, Friday // 10:24

Bulgarians Boycott Retail Chains Over High Food Prices

A boycott of retail chains over high food prices has been announced for today in Bulgari

Society | February 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:08

'No Shopping on February 13!' – Bulgarians Urged to Boycott Supermarkets Over High Prices

Four civil organizations have called for a mass supermarket boycott on February 13 to protest soaring food prices

Society | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 08:07

Supermarket Protest in Romania Triggers Counter-Movement

A consumer boycott targeting large retail chains is gaining traction in Romania, mirroring similar price-related protests in other Balkan countries

World » EU | February 10, 2025, Monday // 09:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Mickoski in Munich: North Macedonia a Victim of EU Double Standards

During an event at the Munich Security Conference dedicated to the accession of the Western Balkans to the European Union, North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated that his country has been a victim

World » Southeast Europe | February 17, 2025, Monday // 08:01

Croatian Boycott Costs Retail Chains 80 Million Euros as Protests Spread Across the Balkans

A boycott of major retail chains in Croatia has led to an estimated loss of 80 million euros

World » Southeast Europe | February 15, 2025, Saturday // 11:02

Bosnian Serb Leader Renews Push for Republika Srpska’s Independence

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has once again called for Republika Srpska to separate from Bosnia and Herzegovina

World » Southeast Europe | February 14, 2025, Friday // 09:29

Mickoski Questions Bulgarian Minority's Constitutional Recognition in North Macedonia

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski raised questions in parliament about the inclusion of Bulgarians in North Macedonia's constitution while there is no similar requirement for Albania

World » Southeast Europe | February 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:37

Tasoulas Wins Greek Presidency with 160 Votes

Konstantinos Tasoulas has been elected as the new president of Greece

World » Southeast Europe | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 12:07

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis Resigns to Avert Political Crisis

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis announced his resignation on Monday, February 10, stating that he was stepping down to prevent the political crisis that would follow his possible suspension by Parliament

World » Southeast Europe | February 10, 2025, Monday // 15:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria