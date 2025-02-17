Syrian Asylum Seeker in Austria Stabs Six, Inspired by ISIS

Another Stabbing in Sofia
A stabbing attack in the Austrian town of Villach left one person dead and five others injured on Saturday, with authorities stating that the suspect was inspired by the Islamic State group. The attacker, a 23-year-old Syrian asylum seeker, was arrested at the scene.
The incident occurred around 4 PM when the suspect began randomly attacking people with a folding knife. Police responded within seven minutes of the first emergency call, but by that time, a 14-year-old had been fatally wounded, and five others had sustained injuries. The attack was stopped when a 42-year-old Syrian witness intervened, using his car to ram the attacker, likely preventing further casualties, authorities said.
Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner stated that the suspect had become radicalized online. While he had no prior police record and was not under domestic intelligence surveillance, a search of his apartment revealed Islamist material and Islamic State flags. However, no weapons or explosives were found.
Investigators are still working to determine the suspect's background and motivations, noting that his radicalization appeared to have happened over a short period. The police believe the victims were selected at random.
The suspect arrived in Austria from Syria in 2020 and was later granted asylum. Two officers managed to restrain and arrest him immediately after the attack.
