Mickoski in Munich: North Macedonia a Victim of EU Double Standards

During an event at the Munich Security Conference dedicated to the accession of the Western Balkans to the European Union, North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated that his country has been a victim of double standards in its EU integration process. He pointed out that North Macedonia began its European path long before Albania and even before Croatia but continues to face significant obstacles.

Mickoski criticized what he called the "bilateralization" of North Macedonia's accession process, arguing that some EU member states from the Balkans have brought their disputes to Brussels instead of adopting European values in the region. He cited the past changes to the country’s name and flag as examples of external interference in internal affairs. He also referred to recent remarks made by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, which some interpreted as interference, questioning why the same standards are not applied when an EU member state allegedly attacks the Macedonian identity and language.

He emphasized that North Macedonia is fully aligned with EU foreign and defense policies, ranking among the top five per capita donors to Ukraine and meeting NATO’s requirement of 2% annual defense spending. Mickoski argued that Europe would not be truly united until all candidate countries become part of the EU.

Earlier this month, Mickoski had told the Macedonian parliament that he saw no reason to amend the country’s constitution to include Bulgarians as a state-building element. He claimed that only 700-800 people in North Macedonia identify as Bulgarians and questioned why similar demands were not made in Albania, where around 8,000 people declare Bulgarian identity.

North Macedonia had previously accepted the so-called "French proposal" in 2022, which conditioned Skopje’s EU membership path on the constitutional inclusion of Bulgarians. Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry responded to Mickoski’s recent statements, arguing that they distort reality and undermine good neighborly relations and European integration efforts.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev discussed the EU’s enlargement with European Council President Antonio Costa. Radev reaffirmed that Bulgaria has no new demands but expects North Macedonia to implement the 2022 European consensus, emphasizing that adherence to commitments is necessary for stability in the region.

