Cold and Uncertainty: Heating Delays Persist in Several Sofia Districts

The heating supply remains disrupted in several neighborhoods in Sofia due to a major breakdown in the heating system. The issue, which originated from the main pipeline in the "Druzhba" neighborhood, was first detected on Wednesday. While repairs were initially expected to be completed across all affected areas by Sunday, delays have pushed back the restoration timeline.

In the neighborhoods of "Dianabad" and "Geo Milev," heating and hot water are now expected to be fully restored by Tuesday, while residents of "Iztok," "Lozenets," and "Hladilnika" may see their supply return by Monday. However, despite prior commitments from Toplofikatsia Sofia (Heating Systems Sofia) to resume heating in "Lozenets," "Dianabad," and "Hladilnika" by noon on February 16, the deadline was not met. The company explained that additional localized breaks were discovered during the repair of the main pipeline, prolonging the restoration process.

The repair work has been further complicated by the risk of new damage emerging when draining and refilling long sections of the heating network. This is precisely what led to further delays in resuming the heat supply in "Dianabad," "Lozenets," and "Hladilnika." Emergency teams are currently working to fix these new issues. According to Toplofikatsia Sofia, heating has already been restored in "Dianabad," while "Lozenets" and "Hladilnika" are expected to regain full supply by noon on February 17. Other affected neighborhoods began receiving heating again in phases starting in the early afternoon of February 15, according to an official company statement.

Meanwhile, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev told Nova TV that, based on his latest information, heating in the three neighborhoods should be fully restored by Tuesday.

Amid the ongoing heating disruptions, winter weather continues to impact Bulgaria. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code warning for heavy snowfall in multiple districts, including Pleven, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Sliven, Yambol, Ruse, Targovishte, Shumen, Razgrad, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, and Burgas.

