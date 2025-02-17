UK Troops to Ukraine? Starmer Signals Readiness for Bold Move

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that he is prepared to send British troops to Ukraine as part of a potential peacekeeping mission. According to the Daily Telegraph, Starmer emphasized the importance of securing a lasting peace, warning that any resolution to the war must prevent further aggression from Russian President Vladimir Putin. He asserted that the UK stands ready to contribute to Ukraine’s security guarantees, including deploying troops if necessary.

Starmer acknowledged the gravity of such a decision, stressing that he does not take lightly the responsibility of putting British servicemen at risk. His comments come ahead of a crucial emergency summit in Paris, where European leaders will discuss the evolving situation in Ukraine and Europe’s defense strategy. The Daily Telegraph noted that by addressing the issue publicly, Starmer is increasing pressure on other European nations, particularly Germany, to support the idea of a European-led peacekeeping mission.

Meanwhile, in Riyadh, preliminary discussions between American and Russian representatives regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine are set to begin. According to world agencies, this meeting marks the first direct negotiations between the two countries in two years. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later this week. However, neither Ukrainian nor European representatives have been invited to participate in these talks, raising concerns across Europe that Moscow may attempt to impose terms that include Ukrainian neutrality and a division of spheres of influence.

In response to these developments, French President Emmanuel Macron is convening a summit in Paris with key European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The meeting aims to formulate a unified European action plan in light of the changing US stance and its direct engagement with Russia. European leaders will also discuss their readiness to commit to a peacekeeping force in Ukraine should a ceasefire be reached, a topic that has sparked debate following Starmer’s statements.

The discussion on Europe’s role in Ukraine’s security follows comments from former British army chief Lord Richard Dannatt, who recently told the BBC that the UK’s armed forces are currently overstretched and not in a position to lead a future peacekeeping operation. However, Starmer suggested that Britain could play a "unique role" by acting as a bridge between Europe and the United States in the peace process.