Snow and Rain Alert: Yellow Code Issued for 16 Regions in Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code warning for snow and rain in 16 regions of Bulgaria, primarily in the northern and eastern parts of the country. The weather today will be predominantly cloudy, with precipitation gradually turning into snow due to the ongoing cold spell affecting almost the entire country. Snow cover will form and increase, particularly in Northern Bulgaria. A moderate wind from the north-northeast will bring conditions for blizzards and drifts in many places across the Danube Plain and Northeastern Bulgaria. Daytime temperatures in the northern regions will remain almost unchanged, ranging from minus 3°C to 0°C, while in the southern parts, they will be between 2°C and 7°C. In Sofia, temperatures will hover around minus 1°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will also be cloudy, with rainfall expected. On the northern coast, the precipitation will be a mix of rain and snow. A moderate northeasterly wind will be present, and maximum temperatures along the coast will range between 2°C and 6°C. In the mountains, snowfall is expected throughout the day. A moderate southeast wind will prevail, while in higher altitudes, it will be moderate to strong from the west. At 1200 meters above sea level, temperatures will reach around minus 1°C, while at 2000 meters, they will drop to approximately minus 4°C.

The winter conditions have prompted an extensive snow removal operation in Sofia. Since midnight, 157 snow removal machines have been deployed across all 24 districts of the capital. Anti-icing treatments have been carried out on key public transport routes, main streets, steep roads, and bridges. The Southern Arc of the Ring Road and municipal roads have also undergone treatment. Early in the morning, cleaning efforts focused on main and intra-neighborhood streets in the districts of Vitosha, Pancharevo, Ovcha Kupel, Triaditsa, and Vazrazhdane.

Teams from the Sofia Inspectorate are monitoring the snow-clearing activities. Roads remain passable under winter conditions, with manual cleaning underway at underpasses, public transport stops, and metro station entrances. Public transport services are operating as usual, with no reported disruptions. In Vitosha Nature Park, where only snow shoveling and sand spreading are allowed, roads in the Boyana-Zlatnite Mostove and Dragalevtsi-Aleko Hut areas have been treated.

As cold temperatures persist throughout the day, authorities advise drivers to use properly equipped vehicles and to exercise caution, maintaining a reasonable speed on the roads.

