Nightmare on E79: Four Dead, Seven Injured in Violent Crash Near Vidin

Society » INCIDENTS | February 16, 2025, Sunday // 10:32
A serious road accident near Vidin claimed the lives of four people and left seven others injured. The collision occurred on the main road E79 at the junction for the town of Dunavtsi. The crash involved a truck and a minibus traveling from Plovdiv to Germany, with 11 people on board at the time of the incident.

Authorities reported that the driver of the minibus died at the scene, along with two passengers. Another injured person later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The victims were aged between 30 and 40 years old, though their identities have not yet been disclosed. Two of the seven injured remain in critical condition.

The accident happened late in the evening, prompting an immediate response from emergency teams. The injured were transported to the hospital in Vidin for medical treatment. The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the incident and stated that the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Due to the accident, traffic on the I-1 Vidin–Montana road was temporarily restricted in both directions. The Road Infrastructure Agency announced that vehicles were being redirected through a bypass route along the municipal road network of Dunavtsi. Traffic police were deployed to regulate the flow of vehicles and ensure road safety.

The cause of the crash has not yet been officially determined. Authorities continue to work at the scene to clear the road and gather evidence. The incident adds to concerns about road safety on Bulgaria's main highways, particularly in areas with high traffic volumes.

