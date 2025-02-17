Northwestern Bulgaria Leads Early Eurozone Transition

In Krivodol, a municipality in Northwestern Bulgaria, local authorities are taking steps toward the eurozone transition well ahead of the February 20 deadline. As the country works to align its regulations with the Euro, Krivodol is among the first to convert local financial ordinances into euros, marking a significant move for the region, considered the poorest part of Europe.

Despite the challenges, the residents of Krivodol are largely indifferent to the upcoming switch. For example, Krasi Nedkov, a local restaurant owner, continues to price his menu in Bulgarian levs. He notes, “I don’t work in euros now. I only work in levs now,” as he prepares food for customers. Sedefka and Boyan, local patrons, share a portion of food at the restaurant, which costs them 10 leva. Once the euro is introduced, the meal will cost them around 5 euros, roughly 2.5 euros per person. For them, the shift to euros doesn’t raise concerns about municipal taxes or fees, as they feel disconnected from such issues, with one resident, Damyan Borisov, admitting, “I don’t pay any taxes. I have no property, I have nothing.”

While many locals feel detached from the financial transition, there is a sense of familiarity with the concept of the euro. As Krasimir Nedkov, a resident, points out, Bulgaria has been tied to the currency board since 1997, meaning the country has already been effectively using the euro even if it is denominated in levs. “It doesn’t matter how you pay it. It’s still money!” adds Vladimir Varbanov, who believes the population will quickly adjust to any new currency. He highlights that the transition will not feel as foreign since the community is already accustomed to changing currencies in recent years.

However, some people in the municipality are skeptical about the true benefits of the switch. Iliicho Tsvetanov, another local, questions whether the country’s social benefits will align with the new currency, stating, “If they make our pensions and salaries from 600 leva to 600 euros – it is possible, but I highly doubt that this will happen.” Despite such concerns, the town of Krivodol has already moved ahead with updating its regulations. The municipal council has converted the fines and penalties in its ordinances to euros. For example, fines for public order violations are now listed in both levs and euros, such as 50 leva and 26.56 euros, respectively.

Despite these efforts to modernize, many locals feel unsure about how the transition will affect their daily lives. The community continues to struggle with high unemployment rates and a lack of local services, such as places to withdraw pensions or salaries. People express a mixture of optimism and fear regarding the future, hoping that the transition might improve life for future generations, even if it proves difficult for the present. "Maybe it will be better for the rich people. For us, the middle class and people who tend to be poor, it will be harder, but one day for our children and grandchildren, God willing, it will be better and they will live a better life,” concludes Krasimir Nedkov.

Source: Nova TV