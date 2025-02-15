Bulgarian President: Ukraine Conflict Shifting Toward Diplomacy

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stated that there is now political will at the highest level to address the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic means. Speaking ahead of the Munich Security Conference, he stressed the importance of supporting this process and acknowledged that major discussions about peace, the future of Europe, and global security are underway.

He pointed out that recent developments are unfolding rapidly, leading to a shift in perspective. According to him, realism is beginning to replace previous illusions regarding the situation in Ukraine, leaving many politicians, including some in Bulgaria, at a loss. Radev criticized those who had firmly believed in a military solution, advocating for Ukraine’s victory and the expulsion of Russia beyond its 2014 borders.

The president argued that some political leaders encouraged Ukraine to launch a counteroffensive instead of reinforcing defensive positions. He described the military operation as a failure with devastating consequences, resulting in significant human, economic, and territorial losses for Ukraine. This, he believes, has impacted Europe’s role in negotiations, as the continent remains excluded from discussions between the United States and Russia on Ukraine’s future.

Radev underscored that the ongoing dialogue between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is ushering in a new phase of global power relations, sidelining traditional international institutions. He stressed that this diplomatic engagement could pave the way for broader geopolitical changes, possibly leading to a redefined world order. The key question for Europe, he noted, is whether this order will be built on international law and the UN Charter or dictated by force and spheres of influence.

While awaiting an official American peace proposal for Ukraine, Radev outlined key points that appear to be shaping the negotiations. These include the recognition that Ukraine cannot return to its pre-2014 borders, its exclusion from NATO membership, the U.S. decision not to deploy troops in any peacekeeping operations, and the necessity for Europe to significantly increase its defense spending.

The president emphasized that Europe must assert itself in these negotiations to secure a fair and sustainable peace. He warned that while discussions about Europe’s security are underway, lasting solutions cannot be reached without European involvement at the table.

Radev reiterated his long-held position that the conflict should be resolved diplomatically. He also recalled criticisms of Henry Kissinger’s peace plan, suggesting that after years of war, immense human losses, and widespread devastation, the world is ultimately returning to a diplomatic framework that could have been pursued from the outset.

In conclusion, the Bulgarian president urged political leaders to consider whether they should continue pursuing unrealistic goals with catastrophic consequences or focus on achieving a pragmatic resolution to the conflict.