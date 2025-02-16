Zelensky’s Dire Warning: Ukraine Could Struggle to Survive Without US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that without military aid from the United States, Ukraine would face immense difficulties both in its defense and in securing its future. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in an interview with NBC News' Meet the Press, he emphasized that he does not want to consider a scenario where Ukraine is left without the strategic partnership of Washington.

Zelensky highlighted that the ongoing support from the US is crucial for Ukraine's ability to defend itself. He warned that if military aid were to cease, Ukraine would be vulnerable to another large-scale Russian offensive. Additionally, he accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of seeking only a temporary ceasefire to rebuild his forces and reduce international sanctions rather than genuinely ending the war.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban compared the war in Ukraine to the US war in Afghanistan, warning that it could become a long-term and exhausting conflict for the European Union. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, he claimed that without a change in the situation, the war would continue draining European resources indefinitely. Orban argued that the war has already cost the EU hundreds of billions of euros and could further destabilize the region. He also reiterated Kremlin narratives, claiming that Russia's invasion was meant to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and asserting that Russia currently has the advantage on the battlefield.

US Vice President JD Vance has accused The Wall Street Journal of misrepresenting his comments about the potential deployment of US troops to Ukraine. Vance took to social media to clarify that American military personnel should not be placed in danger unless it aligns with US national interests. He criticized the WSJ for twisting his words to imply that sending troops was an active option, maintaining that the conflict remains between Russia and Ukraine.

In a separate development, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the Kremlin has instructed Russian state media to downplay former US President Donald Trump’s role in a recent phone call with Putin. According to ISW, Russian authorities fear that Trump could be perceived by the public as a stronger and more decisive leader than Putin. Kremlin-aligned media outlets have reportedly been told to frame the conversation as a diplomatic victory for Putin and to avoid raising public expectations for a negotiated settlement to the war.

Additionally, the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry announced its readiness to host a meeting between Trump and Putin. The Kingdom welcomed the phone conversation between the two leaders and expressed support for the possibility of holding a summit in Saudi Arabia. Trump has also confirmed that such a meeting is likely to take place in the country. Previously, Reuters reported that Russia was considering Saudi Arabia and the UAE as potential venues for negotiations. However, Ukrainian President Zelensky, who is set to visit Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Türkiye in the coming days, has stated that he does not plan to meet with representatives from Russia or the United States.

As the war continues, Ukrainian forces have reportedly advanced in certain regions, while Russian troops have also made territorial gains. Meanwhile, a Russian drone strike hit a protective structure at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, adding to concerns about the security of critical infrastructure in the ongoing conflict.

