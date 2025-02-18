Bulgaria's Tourism Shifts Toward Experience-Focused Stays as Demand Grows

February 17, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Tourism Shifts Toward Experience-Focused Stays as Demand Grows @Pexels

Tourism in Bulgaria is increasingly shifting from traditional hotel stays to more experience-focused offerings, with a growing demand for dynamic services, according to Anna Bozhkova, general manager of Arte Spa & Park Hotel and Kashmir Wellness & Spa Hotel. Speaking on Bloomberg TV Bulgaria, Bozhkova explained that Bulgarian tourists are now seeking more than just a well-furnished room. They want an entire experience, which has led to rapid changes in the luxury tourism market. For example, the hotels now offer more amenities, such as additional children's play areas, multiple animators, and expanded spaces for families, compared to just five years ago.

Bozhkova pointed out that this demand for continuous innovation in the service sector reflects a fast-paced consumer mindset. She warned that the market for 4- and 5-star spa hotels in Bulgaria could become oversaturated, with only the best establishments managing to thrive. Bulgarians, she said, want to explore new destinations regularly, and with the Schengen Area offering greater travel freedom, domestic hotels will face more competition. This trend is also influencing how Bulgarian tourists plan trips, with more interest in traveling during school holidays.

Despite these challenges, Bozhkova emphasized that her hotel primarily serves Bulgarian families, with 95% of guests coming from the country. Velingrad, for instance, remains largely unknown to foreign tourists, except for visitors from Israel. To expand the region's appeal, she highlighted the need for better collaboration between hotels and municipalities. In addition to improved infrastructure and access to tourist attractions, she stressed the importance of maintaining parks and a pleasant surrounding environment.

In terms of spa tourism, there is an increasing effort to move beyond weekend getaways by offering weekday packages and additional services. However, Bozhkova noted that this requires the support of both municipal and state structures. Reflecting on the recovery of the Bulgarian hotel sector post-pandemic, she mentioned that both winter and sea tourism have rebounded, with an increasing influx of Romanian tourists. Still, she predicts that Bulgarians’ desire for varied travel experiences, combined with the freedom to travel across Schengen countries, may result in a more challenging summer season for seaside destinations.

