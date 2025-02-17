Huge News: Bulgaria’s Train Stations to Get Ticket Vending Machines!

The installation of ticket vending machines for trains will begin at stations in Sofia and eventually expand to other stations across the country, according to Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov in response to a parliamentary query. However, the rollout will occur only after the software for these machines receives certification from the Bulgarian Institute of Metrology, which has already received an application for approval.

Minister Karadjov reminded that in 2020, 30 vending machines were delivered and placed at 24 stations throughout the country. To ensure full integration of functionalities into the Ticket Issuance System, a public procurement process was initiated in 2023 to upgrade the system, including adding a module for ticket sales via vending machines.

The contract awarded as part of this procurement also involves providing handheld PDA devices for issuing and validating tickets on trains, as well as ensuring their connectivity. After receiving complaints from potential bidders, the procedure was temporarily suspended by a court decision. As a result, "BDZ - Passenger Transport" started a new procedure, which included developing software for the vending machines. This led to the signing of a contract with "Information Services" last year.