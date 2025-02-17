Bulgaria's Housing Loans See 10% Growth Amid Rising Property Prices

Business » PROPERTIES | February 17, 2025, Monday // 10:33
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Housing Loans See 10% Growth Amid Rising Property Prices

Interest in newly built properties is on the rise, driven by factors such as increasing prosperity, low unemployment rates, and accessible financing options, according to recent analyses by DSK Bank. Buyers are becoming more discerning, prioritizing quality housing in attractive environments. As a result, investors are focusing on properties that offer modern designs, high energy efficiency, and enhanced security and comfort.

Among the emerging trends in the property market, there is a noticeable shift toward three-bedroom apartments and detached houses. Around 40% of home purchases are now for properties built within the last three years, signaling a preference for newer, higher-quality homes that align with growing buyer expectations.

Housing remains an appealing investment, with the average rental yield standing at 4.7%, while mortgage interest rates hover around 2.5%. This provides a net return of roughly 2%. In parallel, wages in Bulgaria have increased by 16% annually, outpacing growth in the eurozone and boosting the affordability of housing.

Rising demand and escalating property prices have led to a 10% increase in the average size of housing loans. The average loan in Bulgaria now stands at BGN 195,000, while in Sofia it reaches BGN 240,000. This reflects both the upward trend in property prices and the stronger financial profiles of buyers.

Mortgage interest rates are expected to remain stable this year, while disposable incomes are likely to continue growing due to a strong labor market and favorable social policies. Additionally, digital services are becoming more prominent in the sector, with more buyers opting for online platforms to search for properties and secure mortgages, streamlining the purchasing process.

Overall, the real estate market shows sustained activity, with newly built homes continuing to be the focal point for prospective buyers.

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: properties, housing, prices

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Fight Against Rising Food Prices Continues with Second Boycott on February 20

Public pressure over rising food prices will continue as civil movements in Bulgaria prepare for a second boycott of retail chains on February 20

Society | February 17, 2025, Monday // 16:03

Courier Prices Set to Rise by 10% in Bulgaria from March 1

Courier service prices in Bulgaria are set to rise from March 1, with some deliveries increasing by nearly 10%

Business | February 17, 2025, Monday // 14:08

Bulgaria’s Retail Crisis: 800,000 Family Businesses Gone, Prices Soaring

Over the past two decades, more than 800,000 family-owned stores have vanished from Bulgaria

Business | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 09:18

'No Shopping on February 13!' – Bulgarians Urged to Boycott Supermarkets Over High Prices

Four civil organizations have called for a mass supermarket boycott on February 13 to protest soaring food prices

Society | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 08:07

Bulgarians Join Balkan Protest Against Soaring Food Prices

Bulgaria has joined Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro in organizing protests against rising food prices

Society | February 8, 2025, Saturday // 14:35

Every Third Property in Bulgaria Purchased with a Mortgage Loan

the last quarter of 2024, the proportion of properties purchased with mortgage loans in Bulgaria grew to 27%, or roughly every third property

Business » Properties | February 7, 2025, Friday // 15:50
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Every Third Property in Bulgaria Purchased with a Mortgage Loan

the last quarter of 2024, the proportion of properties purchased with mortgage loans in Bulgaria grew to 27%, or roughly every third property

Business » Properties | February 7, 2025, Friday // 15:50

Eurozone Entry Might Boost Bulgaria’s Real Estate Market

The real estate market in Bulgaria experienced notable changes in 2024, with significant price increases and a rise in transaction volumes

Business » Properties | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 07:54

Financial Expert: Bulgaria’s Property Prices Set to Plummet with Eurozone Entry

Financial expert Kamen Kolchev has advised against investing in real estate, warning that property prices in Bulgaria could drop by up to 20% upon the country’s entry into the eurozone

Business » Properties | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 08:55

Alarming: Foreign Homeowners in Bulgaria Shocked to Find Their Properties Sold Without Consent

Foreigners who invested in property in Bulgaria are now facing legal battles after discovering that their homes were sold without their knowledge

Business » Properties | January 31, 2025, Friday // 12:06

Rising Housing Prices in Bulgaria: Demand Outpaces Supply

In recent months, sales of residential properties in Bulgaria’s major cities have risen sharply

Business » Properties | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 09:19

Despite Restrictions, Housing Loans in Bulgaria Continue to Surge

Despite the measures imposed by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), housing lending in Bulgaria continues to rise rapidly

Business » Properties | January 26, 2025, Sunday // 09:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria