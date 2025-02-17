Bulgaria's Housing Loans See 10% Growth Amid Rising Property Prices

Interest in newly built properties is on the rise, driven by factors such as increasing prosperity, low unemployment rates, and accessible financing options, according to recent analyses by DSK Bank. Buyers are becoming more discerning, prioritizing quality housing in attractive environments. As a result, investors are focusing on properties that offer modern designs, high energy efficiency, and enhanced security and comfort.

Among the emerging trends in the property market, there is a noticeable shift toward three-bedroom apartments and detached houses. Around 40% of home purchases are now for properties built within the last three years, signaling a preference for newer, higher-quality homes that align with growing buyer expectations.

Housing remains an appealing investment, with the average rental yield standing at 4.7%, while mortgage interest rates hover around 2.5%. This provides a net return of roughly 2%. In parallel, wages in Bulgaria have increased by 16% annually, outpacing growth in the eurozone and boosting the affordability of housing.

Rising demand and escalating property prices have led to a 10% increase in the average size of housing loans. The average loan in Bulgaria now stands at BGN 195,000, while in Sofia it reaches BGN 240,000. This reflects both the upward trend in property prices and the stronger financial profiles of buyers.

Mortgage interest rates are expected to remain stable this year, while disposable incomes are likely to continue growing due to a strong labor market and favorable social policies. Additionally, digital services are becoming more prominent in the sector, with more buyers opting for online platforms to search for properties and secure mortgages, streamlining the purchasing process.

Overall, the real estate market shows sustained activity, with newly built homes continuing to be the focal point for prospective buyers.