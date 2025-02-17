Sofia to Notify Over 1 Million Residents of Their Local Taxes

Sofia Municipality's Municipal Revenue Directorate has announced that paper notifications for local taxes and fees are being printed and will soon be sent to the nearly 1.15 million property and vehicle owners in Sofia who are required to pay taxes. These notices will be delivered to residents who owe taxes on their homes or vehicles.

For the year 2025, the local tax rates remain unchanged. The easiest way to pay these taxes is through the Sofia Municipality’s online portal, but payments can also be made at any of the 21 tax offices across the city, through a bank, or via various financial intermediaries.

Property and vehicle owners who pay their taxes in full by April 30 can benefit from a 5% discount. This deadline also applies to the municipal waste tax's first installment. For those who prefer to pay in installments, the deadlines are as follows: the first installment for property and vehicle taxes is due by June 30, and the second by October 31. For the municipal waste tax, payments are divided into four installments, due by April 30, June 30, September 30, and November 30.

To receive their notifications electronically instead of by paper mail, taxpayers can submit a declaration of refusal of paper media to the regional departments of "Municipal Revenues," providing an email address for receiving future notifications.