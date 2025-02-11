New Varna-Paris Route to Launch in Summer 2025

Bulgaria Air is expanding its network of international routes for the upcoming summer season, offering more travel options for passengers. Starting April 17, the airline will introduce a new direct route from Varna to Paris, marking the first time this connection will be available. Flights will operate twice a week, every Monday and Thursday, providing convenient access to Charles de Gaulle International Airport. With fares starting at 169 euros one-way, this new route will open up numerous transfer connections to various destinations in Western Europe and beyond.

In addition to Paris, Bulgaria Air will continue to offer its Varna – Frankfurt – Varna route, which will also restart on April 17. This popular connection will run twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, with one-way prices starting at 149 euros. The airline is also bringing back its Varna – Prague – Varna direct route starting June 15, with flights on Wednesdays and Sundays. Economy class tickets for this route are available from 119 euros one-way.

All three routes will be operated with the modern Airbus A220 aircraft, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable flight experience. The A220 is designed for short and medium-haul flights, offering spacious cabins and a smooth journey. Passengers flying from Varna to Paris, Frankfurt, or Prague will enjoy a range of included amenities such as 10 kg of hand luggage, a handbag or laptop, free check-in, and complimentary onboard refreshments, including a warm sandwich, a chocolate bar, water, and drinks.

Source: Bulgaria Air