WHO: Alcohol Labels Should Warn of Cancer Risk

Society » HEALTH | February 16, 2025, Sunday // 10:51
Bulgaria: WHO: Alcohol Labels Should Warn of Cancer Risk

Prominent health warning labels on alcoholic beverages are essential for raising awareness that consuming alcohol can lead to cancer. This simple and inexpensive measure can empower consumers to make informed choices that can help reduce alcohol-related harms. A new report from WHO/Europe, “Alcohol health warning labels: a public health perspective for Europe”, underscores the urgent need for mandatory, standardized labelling on alcoholic beverages.

Alcohol causes about 800 000 deaths annually in the WHO European Region, home to the heaviest drinkers in the world. Many countries of the Region have yet to make significant progress in implementing alcohol harm reduction policies. Despite cancer being the leading cause of alcohol-attributable deaths in the European Union (EU), public awareness of the link between alcohol and cancer remains alarmingly low.

Our right to know: closing the information gap

A WHO/Europe study featured in the report, conducted across 14 European Region countries, revealed a striking gap in awareness: only 15% of respondents knew that alcohol causes breast cancer, and just 39% were aware of its link to colon cancer. These cancers account for the highest proportion of alcohol-related cancers in the EU among women (breast cancer) and men (colon cancer).

“Clear and prominent health warning labels on alcohol, which include a specific cancer warning are a cornerstone of the right to health, because they empower individuals with vital information to make informed choices about the harm alcoholic products can cause. Providing this information does not take anything away from consumers, on the contrary, it arms them with knowledge, and knowledge is power,” says Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe.

Alcohol health warning labels are currently implemented in only 3 out of 27 EU countries and only 13 out of the 53 WHO European Region Member States, leaving consumers unaware of the risks they face.

Key findings and policy recommendations

  • Mandatory labelling. The impact of health warnings depends on design, content and placement on the labels. Countries should mandate health warning labels on alcohol products rather than rely on self-regulation of alcohol producers, as these may opt for inconspicuous placement and ambiguous messaging.
  • Prominent health warning labels. Alcohol products should display clear and prominent health warnings. These can be presented in text-only format or combined with pictograms to maximize reach and empower consumers with clear, accurate information to make informed choices about their health.
  • Cancer warnings. Research involving nearly 20 000 participants from 14 European Region countries found that cancer warnings on alcohol labels significantly boost awareness of alcohol’s cancer risks. Labels featuring cancer warnings are more likely to spark conversations about alcohol risks and discourage consumption compared to other types of health messages.
  • Beyond QR codes. The alcohol industry generally supports the introduction of QR codes on products, allowing consumers to seek out further health information should they wish. However, a pilot study showed that only 0.26% of shoppers scanned QR codes for health information, underscoring the importance of visible, on-pack labels.

Beyond awareness: shaping norms, policies and culture

Alcohol health warning labels are an important part of alcohol policy, serving multiple functions,” explains Dr Gauden Galea, Strategic Adviser to the Regional Director, Special Initiative on Noncommunicable Diseases and Innovation at WHO/Europe. “They empower consumers to make informed decisions, raise awareness of alcohol-attributable health risks, can increase public support for alcohol policies, and reduce the overall appeal of alcohol products, ultimately influencing social norms around drinking. For younger generations especially, mandatory alcohol health warning labels could help shape healthier behaviours and attitudes towards alcohol.”

Data included in the report further shows wide support for the inclusion of strong alcohol-related harm warnings on product labels in the EU, with more than three quarters of respondents supporting it.

Health warning labels: a well-known and endorsed strategic action

Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan sets the target of achieving a relative reduction of at least 10% in alcohol use by 2025, and one of the key activities in the Plan is the development of proposals for providing nutritional and health information on alcoholic beverages.

Similarly, both the Global Alcohol Action Plan 2022–2030 and the European Framework for Action on Alcohol 2022–2025, endorsed and adopted respectively by all WHO Member States, propose priority actions to address alcohol-related harms, which include development and implementation of labelling requirements for alcoholic beverages.

Building on existing evidence, Ireland has enacted a new law requiring cancer warning labels on alcohol-containing products starting in 2026, making Ireland the first country in the EU and the second country worldwide (after South Korea) to introduce cancer warnings on alcohol products.

Source: WHO Europe

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: WHO, alcohol, labels

Related Articles:

Ukraine: 3 Million People to Receive Health Assistance in 2025

WHO launches its 2025 Ukraine Emergency Appeal seeking $68.4m to meet critical health needs

World » Ukraine | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 15:49

Pro-Russian Party 'Revival' Pushes for Bulgaria’s Withdrawal from WHO

﻿The Bulgarian pro-Russian political party "Revival" has introduced a draft decision calling for the country’s withdrawal from its agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO)

Politics | January 31, 2025, Friday // 11:22

Trump Moves to Exit WHO, Citing Pandemic Response Failures and Political Influence

On his first day back in the White House, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO)

World | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00

Eleven Die in Istanbul from Counterfeit Alcohol Over 24 Hours

In just 24 hours, 11 people have died in Istanbul after consuming counterfeit alcohol

World | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 11:18

One-Third of European Countries Have No National Plan for Patient Safety, WHO Warns

The World Health Organization's (WHO) European office has released a groundbreaking report highlighting the connection between healthcare quality and overall health outcomes in its 53 Member States

Society » Health | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 08:10

20% of European Households Face Catastrophic Health Spending

A new WHO digital platform, UHC Watch, reveals that up to 20% of households across Europe experience catastrophic health spending

Society » Health | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 12:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Flu Cases Decrease Across Bulgaria, No More Epidemic Measures

The flu epidemic in Bulgaria is subsiding, with the last two regions where restrictions were in place—Veliko Tarnovo and Sliven—lifting their anti-epidemic measures

Society » Health | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 14:09

Bulgaria to Introduce Real-Time Monitoring of E-Prescriptions from April 2025

Real-Time Monitoring of Electronic Prescriptions to Be Introduced by Bulgaria’s National Health Insurance Fund from April 1, 2025

Society » Health | February 7, 2025, Friday // 09:10

Bulgarian Health Authorities Warn Against Dangerous TikTok Trend Involving Paracetamol

The Bulgarian Ministry of Health, along with the Drug Executive Agency, is urging the public to use medicinal products only for specific purposes and when symptoms are presen

Society » Health | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 14:05

Unlicensed Botox Injections Leave 11 Women in Bulgaria with Serious Complications

At least 11 women in Bulgaria have suffered complications after receiving botulinum toxin injections from a person without medical education

Society » Health | February 3, 2025, Monday // 09:26

Flu Epidemic in Bulgaria Expands: New Measures in Sliven, Dobrich, and Montana

Sliven region has declared a flu epidemic, which will be in effect from February 3 to 11

Society » Health | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 18:12

Flu Peak Still Ahead: Expert Warns of Rising Cases in Bulgaria

The peak of the flu season in Bulgaria has yet to be reached, according to epidemiologist Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, who expressed hope that it would happen in the coming days

Society » Health | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria