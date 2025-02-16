Croatian Boycott Costs Retail Chains 80 Million Euros as Protests Spread Across the Balkans

Bulgaria's Tourism Shifts Toward Experience-Focused Stays as Demand Grows
A boycott of major retail chains in Croatia has led to an estimated loss of 80 million euros, according to protesters. The boycott, which originated in Croatia, has gained significant momentum in other countries within the Western Balkans, including Bulgaria and Romania. Populist leaders have also embraced the issue, using it to rally support for their causes.
The movement began after a call from the Croatian consumer initiative "Halo Inspector" on January 24, urging people to stop shopping at large supermarkets to protest against rising food prices. The appeal quickly gained traction through social media, with many Croatian citizens joining the protest. The prices of everyday items in Croatia have soared, with food inflation reaching 5.4% in January alone, a significant increase from 4.5% in December. This has led to widespread frustration, as inflation rates have been on the rise for months.
One of the main reasons behind the protest is the stark price difference between Croatia and other European countries. For instance, the price of a 1 kg jar of Nutella in Croatia is 9.49 euros, compared to a third lower in Germany. Similarly, a packet of butter in Croatia costs 2.80 euros, while in Germany, with higher wages and a more prosperous economy, the price drops to 2.25 euros during sales. Croatians have pointed out that prices are significantly cheaper abroad, with a recent study confirming that food spending in Croatia is disproportionately high when compared to the rest of Europe.
The call for a boycott has spread beyond Croatia. In Bulgaria, a political party in power has proposed a bill to limit the prices of basic food items, citing concerns over foreign companies profiting off citizens while sending revenue abroad. Romania has also seen calls for a boycott, with the populist presidential candidate Calin Georgescu urging citizens to reject foreign suppliers. This movement has led to some results, such as Carrefour reducing prices on 1,500 products by up to 25%.
Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Montenegro have also heard calls for boycotts, with Prime Minister Milojko Spajic of Montenegro expressing personal support for the protests.
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has once again called for Republika Srpska to separate from Bosnia and Herzegovina
Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski raised questions in parliament about the inclusion of Bulgarians in North Macedonia's constitution while there is no similar requirement for Albania
Konstantinos Tasoulas has been elected as the new president of Greece
Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis announced his resignation on Monday, February 10, stating that he was stepping down to prevent the political crisis that would follow his possible suspension by Parliament
Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti, leading the Self-Determination Movement (Vetevendosje), has secured a victory in the country's recent parliamentary election.
Seismic activity near Santorini remains intense, with more than 6,400 earthquakes recorded in the past ten days
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability