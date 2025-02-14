JD Vance Rips Into Europe: "Free Speech is Dying, Leaders Are Failing Voters

US Vice President JD Vance delivered a critical speech at the Munich Security Conference, accusing European leaders of ignoring the concerns of their citizens, particularly regarding migration and the suppression of free speech. Vance expressed his concern about Europe’s "retreat from its fundamental values," which, he said, are shared with the United States. He argued that the continent faces a greater internal threat to its security than external ones like Russia or China.

Vance pointed out that many European governments have failed to address the growing dissatisfaction of their voters, particularly with regard to immigration policies. He emphasized that voters did not elect leaders who would "open the floodgates to millions of unvetted immigrants" and warned that European leaders are running "in fear of their own voters." In his speech, Vance highlighted the rise of political movements and leaders who are pushing back against uncontrolled migration, referencing the Brexit vote as a prime example of the public’s desire for stricter immigration controls.

While speaking about free speech, Vance criticized efforts to stifle dissenting voices, calling the terms "disinformation" and "misinformation" "Soviet-era words." He also condemned the suppression of speech on social media, especially under the current US administration, and reiterated that there should be no room for censorship or "firewalls" in democratic societies. Vance’s comments were in response to increasing government actions that, in his view, undermine freedom of expression.

One of Vance’s most striking examples of this trend came from the UK, where he cited the case of Adam Smith-Connor, a former serviceman convicted for silently praying near an abortion clinic. Vance portrayed Smith-Connor’s conviction as a sign of a broader erosion of "conscience rights" and a worrying shift away from fundamental liberties. He described how Smith-Connor, despite not obstructing anyone or engaging in disruptive actions, was found guilty under a law banning protests within buffer zones around abortion clinics. This law, which Vance condemned, represents, in his view, the retreat of free speech in both the UK and Europe.

In his remarks on European security, Vance shifted the focus away from the usual external threats like Russia, noting that Europe’s internal challenges, including the erosion of democratic values, pose a greater risk. He questioned the foundation of European defense policies, asking what Europe is defending if its core values are being compromised. While addressing the audience, Vance also expressed his concerns about the future of European security and warned that Europe must take responsibility for its own defense, rather than relying on external actors like the United States.

Vance's speech was a departure from the typical defense-centric discussions at the Munich Security Conference, instead addressing what he sees as a more pressing issue for Europe: the rise of internal threats to its democratic values and freedom. He concluded by urging European leaders to listen to their citizens and safeguard the freedoms that underpin their societies, rather than succumbing to policies that suppress dissent and restrict fundamental rights.

Sources: