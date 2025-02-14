US Defense Secretary Warns Europe Cannot Rely on American Troops Indefinitely

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that Europe cannot indefinitely rely on the US military presence. Speaking at a news conference in Warsaw, Poland, Hegseth emphasized that while the US remains committed to NATO, the future of US troop deployments in Europe is subject to broader discussions. He noted that the number of American troops stationed in Europe is an important factor, and that discussions on this issue will consider various elements, including evolving global threats and the strategic interests of the US.

Hegseth pointed out that the level of US military presence in Europe will be influenced by a range of factors, including the geopolitical climate in the coming years. He stressed that the US cannot shoulder the responsibility for European security alone, particularly as Washington faces other global challenges, such as China. Therefore, he argued, European countries like Poland will need to take on a greater role in their own defense, investing more in their own security to lessen their dependence on the United States.

The defense secretary’s comments suggest that future US military involvement in Europe will be shaped by a broader international context, and that NATO allies will need to contribute more to their collective security in the long term.