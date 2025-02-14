Bulgaria's President: Realism Replaces Naivety in Ukraine Conflict

During his participation in the 61st Munich Security Conference, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev commented on the shifting perspective regarding the situation in Ukraine. He emphasized that "realism" is gradually replacing the previous "naivety and ignorance" in the assessment of the conflict. Radev noted that many politicians, including some Bulgarians, are now reconsidering their previous beliefs in a military solution, which once envisioned a swift victory over Russia and the expulsion of its forces beyond the 2014 borders.

Radev explained that a key part of the current situation is the growing political will at the highest level to resolve the conflict diplomatically. This new direction, he asserted, must be supported as it signals a crucial shift in global power dynamics. He noted that the dialogue between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is opening a new chapter in international relations, one that could lead to the formation of a new world order. For Europe, he stressed, the outcome of this conflict is deeply significant, as it will determine whether the future global order is based on international law and the UN Charter, or on the use of force and spheres of influence.

The President further reflected on the disastrous consequences of Ukraine's military strategy. He criticized certain politicians for encouraging a counteroffensive, despite Ukraine not having the necessary resources or conditions for a successful military campaign. This, according to Radev, led to a devastating fiasco, resulting in significant human, economic, and territorial losses for Ukraine. He also pointed out that Europe now finds itself sidelined in the larger global dialogue about the war, which has largely been led by the U.S. and Russia.

Radev recalled the criticism of figures like Henry Kissinger, who had proposed a peace plan early in the conflict that suggested territorial concessions for Ukraine in exchange for maintaining its sovereignty. The President lamented the fact that those who advocated for such realistic solutions were ostracized and ridiculed. He posed the question to politicians, including Bulgarian leaders, whether it took such a catastrophic toll on Ukraine for the international community to return to a version of Kissinger's plan.

In closing, Radev urged politicians to reflect on their role in the current situation, particularly those who had insisted on pursuing a military resolution, and to consider whether the reality of the situation should now guide political actions. He stressed that Europe must move away from utopian thinking and adapt to the evolving geopolitical reality in order to safeguard its future in a rapidly changing world.

