Weekend Weather: Rain and Snow Expected Across Bulgaria
On February 15, the weather across the country will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will range between -1°C and 4°C in the early hours, with daytime highs reaching between 10°C and 12°C. In Sofia, the morning temperature will be around -1°C, while the maximum will be approximately 6°C. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-northeast.
Along the coast, cloudy conditions will persist, accompanied by a moderate east-northeasterly wind. Temperatures will vary between 5°C and 10°C. The sea water temperature will be between 5°C and 7°C, with sea swell at approximately 1-2 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, the weather will remain mostly cloudy. A moderate westerly wind will blow, with temperatures reaching 3°C at 1,200 meters and dropping to -2°C at 2,000 meters.
On February 16, colder temperatures are expected. Rainfall will affect different regions, while snow is likely in the mountains.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
