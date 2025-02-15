Sofia Leads Bulgaria in Salaries: Average Reaches 3,388 Leva

Data from the National Statistical Institute for December 2024 show that Sofia-city maintains its position as the region with the highest average monthly salary in Bulgaria, reaching 3,388 leva (1732 euros). In contrast, the lowest salaries were recorded in Smolyan, where the average stands at 1,617 leva.

The latest figures highlight significant regional income disparities. The second-highest average salary in the country is observed in Varna at 2,284 leva, followed by Vratsa with 2,268 leva. Meanwhile, regions such as Vidin, where the average salary is 1,672 leva, and Blagoevgrad, at 1,631 leva, remain among the lowest-paid areas.

During the last quarter of 2024, the average salary in Sofia rose by 260 leva, solidifying its leading position within the South-West region. The capital remains the only area in the country where average earnings exceed 3,000 leva, according to NSI data.

Certain economic sectors continue to report significantly higher wages. Employees in the field of information and creative product dissemination earn an average of 5,305 leva, while those in financial and insurance activities receive an average of 3,520 leva per month. In contrast, the hotel and restaurant sector records the lowest wages, with an average salary of 1,510 leva.

A year-on-year comparison indicates that in the fourth quarter of 2024, salaries in the public sector increased by 12%, while private sector wages grew by 14.2%. The data reaffirm Sofia’s dominance in terms of income while underscoring the persistent wage disparities across different regions of the country.

Source: NSI