Father Arrested in Stara Zagora for Assaulting His Daughters, One Hospitalized

A 37-year-old man from Stara Zagora has been detained after physically assaulting his two daughters, aged 14 and 9. The case was reported to the police yesterday, following a disturbance at an apartment in the city. Officers from the First Police Department in Stara Zagora were dispatched to the scene, where they identified the man and the two children living at the address.

It was determined that the father had struck both children, causing them injuries. As a result, the 14-year-old girl required medical attention and was taken to the University Hospital "Prof. Dr. St. Kirkovich" for observation. Medical personnel at the Neurosurgery Clinic confirmed that the child sustained a head wound but is in stable condition and not in life-threatening danger.

Following the incident, the 37-year-old man was taken into custody for up to 24 hours. Authorities have launched pre-trial proceedings to further investigate the case.

Law enforcement continues to examine the circumstances surrounding the assault, and further legal action is expected as the case unfolds.

Sources: