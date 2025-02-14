Vice President Yotova: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Membership Still On Track for 2026

Politics | February 14, 2025, Friday // 14:02
Bulgaria: Vice President Yotova: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Membership Still On Track for 2026

Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed optimism that Bulgaria could join the eurozone next year, despite the two-week delay in the state budget submission. She emphasized that the delay would not hinder the deadlines for requesting the convergence report needed for Bulgaria’s eurozone membership. Yotova explained that the government has made every effort to assure European partners that this delay will not affect the overall progress.

Speaking in Suhindol, Yotova highlighted the importance of presenting accurate figures, particularly in relation to inflation and the 3% deficit target, which are essential criteria for joining the eurozone. She remained hopeful that Bulgaria could be a member by 2026, noting that there are solid reasons for this goal.

The Vice President also stressed the need for clarity regarding the budget's priorities, particularly on which areas will face cuts. Yotova made it clear that any cuts should not target social spending, urging the government to define the policies the budget will support. She emphasized that a budget should reflect a country’s priorities, not just a set of numbers.

Regarding the upcoming congress of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Yotova voiced hope that the party would return to the spirit it had in the past, regardless of who leads it. However, she added that any BSP leadership must make it clear what they expect from their participation in the coalition government. Yotova warned that if the BSP’s involvement does not result in positive changes for the people, any leadership would likely leave the coalition.

Sources:

  • BNR
  • BTA
Tags: Yotova, Eurozone, Bulgaria

