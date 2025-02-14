Bulgarian Politics: Kiril Petkov Faces Trial Over Boyko Borissov's Arrest

MP and leader of the Bulgarian political party "We Continue the Change," Kiril Petkov, is facing charges in connection with the controversial arrest of GERB leader Boyko Borissov on March 17, 2022. The Sofia City Court will hear the case after the prosecutor's office filed an indictment against him. This follows Petkov's voluntary decision to waive his parliamentary immunity two months ago.

Petkov, who was the Prime Minister at the time, is accused of overstepping his authority by directing the National Police to initiate pre-trial proceedings against Borissov, former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, and GERB PR officer Sevdelina Arnaudova. The prosecution claims that this violated legal procedures, as only investigators have the authority to launch such actions against members of the executive branch. Moreover, the law was further breached when a prosecutor was not immediately notified of the actions taken.

The indictment also highlights that Petkov allegedly ordered the arrest of Borissov, Goranov, and Arnaudova, with the aim of damaging their reputations. According to the prosecution, this move had negative consequences not only for the individuals involved but also for the state, as it harmed the prestige of the executive branch. The arrests and searches were conducted late on March 17, 2022, and were authorized by a court, despite the lack of urgency and necessity for such measures at that time.

In the case, over 40 individuals were questioned, and video evidence was collected. Petkov received his indictment on January 10, after which he was given time to review the investigation materials. The case will now be assigned to a panel of judges for a pre-trial hearing.

