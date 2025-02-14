EU Fears Trump Can't Be Trusted: 'Why Give Russia Everything Before Negotiations?'

World » EU | February 14, 2025, Friday // 12:00
Bulgaria: EU Fears Trump Can't Be Trusted: 'Why Give Russia Everything Before Negotiations?'

The NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels and the Munich Security Conference have drawn significant attention this week, with US President Donald Trump's approach to Ukraine and Russia stirring concerns across Europe. During the NATO meeting, Trump’s Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, suggested that Ukraine should forgo its goal of reclaiming all its lost territory, a position that caught many by surprise. A few hours later, Trump held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he promised future negotiations that could involve territorial concessions from Ukraine and assurances that the country would never join NATO.

This shift in US policy has alarmed European leaders, especially Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who expressed gratitude for Trump’s efforts towards peace but made it clear that he would not accept any peace agreement where Ukraine was excluded from the negotiations. Zelensky stated that "there can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine," emphasizing that while not everything was going according to Putin's plan, Ukraine must be involved in any talks.

European leaders are also reacting strongly to these developments. Some, including the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, warned that making unilateral concessions to Russia before proper negotiations would be appeasement, a strategy that has never been successful. Kallas and other officials in Berlin, Paris, and London are adamant that any peace agreement between Russia and the US that bypasses Ukraine would not be accepted. A European diplomat also voiced concerns about Trump’s negotiating tactics, suggesting that his unpredictability could result in dangerous concessions to Russia.

In response to these developments, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the EU's stance, calling it morally and politically unacceptable for European leaders to continue supporting the war for as long as necessary while Trump and Putin work towards peace. Orbán emphasized that EU officials were making futile statements, contrasting with the more direct approach taken by Trump and Putin.

At the same time, US Vice President J.D. Vance, set to attend the Munich conference, warned that the US could take stronger action, including sanctions or even military intervention, if Russia does not negotiate in good faith. Vance argued that the US had significant leverage over Russia and should pursue a peace deal that would not allow Putin to isolate Russia from the West, pointing to the growing influence of China.

Further complicating the international picture, Trump also expressed a willingness to re-admit Russia into the G7, a group it was expelled from in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea. Trump remarked that Russia's expulsion had been a mistake, suggesting that Putin would be happy to return to the group. There has been no immediate response from other G7 nations, especially from Canada, which holds the presidency this year.

While European leaders begin to adjust to this new reality, they are finding themselves in a difficult position, unsure of how to navigate the growing divide between Europe and the US under Trump's leadership. The Munich Security Conference is poised to highlight these tensions, with many fearing that Trump’s approach could lead to unforeseen consequences for both Europe and Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, EU, Ukraine, Putin

Related Articles:

Bulgarian President: Ukraine Conflict Shifting Toward Diplomacy

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stated that there is now political will at the highest level to address the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic means

Politics | February 15, 2025, Saturday // 09:00

Zelensky’s Dire Warning: Ukraine Could Struggle to Survive Without US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that without military aid from the United States, Ukraine would face immense difficulties both in its defense and in securing its future

World » Ukraine | February 15, 2025, Saturday // 08:44

JD Vance Rips Into Europe: "Free Speech is Dying, Leaders Are Failing Voters

US Vice President JD Vance delivered a critical speech at the Munich Security Conference

World » EU | February 14, 2025, Friday // 18:00

Bulgaria's President: Realism Replaces Naivety in Ukraine Conflict

During his participation in the 61st Munich Security Conference, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev commented on the shifting perspective regarding the situation in Ukraine

Politics | February 14, 2025, Friday // 17:25

Bulgarians Prefer EU and NATO Over Russia, New Poll Reveals

A recent survey in Bulgaria reveals a clear preference among citizens for the European Union and NATO over Russia, with nearly twice as many respondents supporting the Western alliances

Politics | February 14, 2025, Friday // 16:38

The Russians Hit Chernobyl

On the night of February 13-14, a Russian loitering munition carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead struck the shelter of the 4th reactor at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant

World » Ukraine | February 14, 2025, Friday // 10:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

JD Vance Rips Into Europe: "Free Speech is Dying, Leaders Are Failing Voters

US Vice President JD Vance delivered a critical speech at the Munich Security Conference

World » EU | February 14, 2025, Friday // 18:00

US Defense Secretary Warns Europe Cannot Rely on American Troops Indefinitely

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that Europe cannot indefinitely rely on the US military presence

World » EU | February 14, 2025, Friday // 17:28

EU Parliament Calls for Boycott of Georgia’s Ruling Elite and New Parliamentary Elections

The European Parliament has reiterated its refusal to recognize the self-proclaimed authorities of Georgia

World » EU | February 13, 2025, Thursday // 14:57

Car Drives Into Crowd in Munich, Multiple Injuries Reported (UPDATED)

A major police operation is underway in Munich after a car plowed into a crowd of demonstrators near the city's central train station

World » EU | February 13, 2025, Thursday // 12:46

EU Takes Bulgaria to Court Over Non-Performing Loans Directive Delay

The European Commission has referred Bulgaria, along with Spain, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, and Finland, to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to transpose

World » EU | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:24

European Prosecutors Charge Bulgarian Company Owner in Public Tender Fraud

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has brought charges against the owner and manager of a company in connection with suspected fraud in a public procurement for trolleybuses in Vratsa, Bulgaria

World » EU | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 14:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria