EU Fears Trump Can't Be Trusted: 'Why Give Russia Everything Before Negotiations?'

The NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels and the Munich Security Conference have drawn significant attention this week, with US President Donald Trump's approach to Ukraine and Russia stirring concerns across Europe. During the NATO meeting, Trump’s Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, suggested that Ukraine should forgo its goal of reclaiming all its lost territory, a position that caught many by surprise. A few hours later, Trump held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he promised future negotiations that could involve territorial concessions from Ukraine and assurances that the country would never join NATO.

This shift in US policy has alarmed European leaders, especially Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who expressed gratitude for Trump’s efforts towards peace but made it clear that he would not accept any peace agreement where Ukraine was excluded from the negotiations. Zelensky stated that "there can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine," emphasizing that while not everything was going according to Putin's plan, Ukraine must be involved in any talks.

European leaders are also reacting strongly to these developments. Some, including the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, warned that making unilateral concessions to Russia before proper negotiations would be appeasement, a strategy that has never been successful. Kallas and other officials in Berlin, Paris, and London are adamant that any peace agreement between Russia and the US that bypasses Ukraine would not be accepted. A European diplomat also voiced concerns about Trump’s negotiating tactics, suggesting that his unpredictability could result in dangerous concessions to Russia.

In response to these developments, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the EU's stance, calling it morally and politically unacceptable for European leaders to continue supporting the war for as long as necessary while Trump and Putin work towards peace. Orbán emphasized that EU officials were making futile statements, contrasting with the more direct approach taken by Trump and Putin.

At the same time, US Vice President J.D. Vance, set to attend the Munich conference, warned that the US could take stronger action, including sanctions or even military intervention, if Russia does not negotiate in good faith. Vance argued that the US had significant leverage over Russia and should pursue a peace deal that would not allow Putin to isolate Russia from the West, pointing to the growing influence of China.

Further complicating the international picture, Trump also expressed a willingness to re-admit Russia into the G7, a group it was expelled from in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea. Trump remarked that Russia's expulsion had been a mistake, suggesting that Putin would be happy to return to the group. There has been no immediate response from other G7 nations, especially from Canada, which holds the presidency this year.

While European leaders begin to adjust to this new reality, they are finding themselves in a difficult position, unsure of how to navigate the growing divide between Europe and the US under Trump's leadership. The Munich Security Conference is poised to highlight these tensions, with many fearing that Trump’s approach could lead to unforeseen consequences for both Europe and Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia.