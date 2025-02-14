Sofia's Night Transport Stays Unchanged After Council Vote Fails

The future of nighttime public transport in Sofia remains uncertain after a proposal to significantly reduce night bus routes failed to pass a re-vote in the Sofia Municipal Council (SOC). On January 16, the council initially approved a plan to cut two of the four night bus lines and limit services to just Fridays and Saturdays. However, after Mayor Vasil Terziev vetoed the decision, the council reconvened for a second vote. The proposal failed to secure the necessary 31 votes for approval, with the final tally at 30 in favor and 26 against.

The proposed cuts, presented by Vanya Grigorova from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and Carlos Contrera from VMRO, sparked heated debates. Grigorova and Contrera's plan was supported by a majority of GERB, BSP, and other council members, but lacked broad consensus. During the re-vote, the proposal fell short by one vote, largely due to the opposition of BSP members Voyslav Todorov and Diana Tonova, who favored preserving the current night transport system.

Following the failed vote, night buses in Sofia will continue to operate as usual. The decision not to adopt the proposed changes leaves the nighttime public transport schedule intact for now, though it remains uncertain how long this status quo will last. The municipal council expects the proposal to be brought back for another review in the future.

In response to ongoing concerns about Sofia’s public transport system, members of the WCC-DB/"Spasi Sofia" coalition have suggested the formation of a working group to explore potential improvements. The group, which would be led by experts under the deputy mayor for transport, aims to come up with a more balanced solution for the capital’s transport issues, with a focus on improving service and conditions for public transport workers. This working group is expected to submit recommendations within two months.

Ahead of the meeting, WCC-DB/"Spasi Sofia" proposed expanding the night transport system by adding two new lines, including one for the airport and a 24-hour tram line. The idea was met with criticism from BSP’s Ivan Kirilov, who pointed out that night tram maintenance would conflict with the proposed schedule. However, Carlos Contrera from VMRO argued for the establishment of an airport night line, citing his earlier proposal for bus line X84, which was not approved by the council.

This proposal comes in the wake of a petition signed by nearly 11,000 Sofia residents, demanding the preservation of the city’s night transport system. The petition highlights the safety concerns of many citizens, particularly young people and women, who feel more secure using illuminated public transport instead of taxis at night.

Before the vote, a small protest against the cuts to night transport took place, with organizers expressing their dissatisfaction with the decision-making process. One of the petition organizers, Panayot Zhelyazkov, noted that the protests reflected a broader civic concern, as many people felt their voices were not being heard by municipal councilors. Grigorova, however, dismissed the concerns of the protestors, calling the petition "hollow" and questioning the validity of the claims regarding the low usage of night buses. She argued that preserving the night transport system would take resources away from more heavily used daytime services.

Despite the heated debate, the issue of night public transport in Sofia remains unresolved, with both sides expressing their views on the balance between practicality and citizens’ needs. With the creation of a working group and further proposals expected, the future of night transport could still change in the coming months.