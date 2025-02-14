Proposal to Rename Sofia Square in Honor of Russian Opposition Leader Navalny

Bulgaria: Proposal to Rename Sofia Square in Honor of Russian Opposition Leader Navalny @facebook.com/ForFreeRussia

The Association "For Free Russia" in Bulgaria has appealed to the Sofia Municipal Council to rename a public space near the Russian Embassy in Sofia to "Alexei Navalny Square," as a gesture of support for democratic values and freedom of speech. The request comes on the anniversary of the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The association suggests two potential locations for the square: one located between Dragan Tsankov Blvd., Nezabravka St., Konstantin Shterkelov St., and Jose Marti Square, near the Russian Embassy bus stop; and another between Nikola Mirchev St., Gen. Shteryu Atanasov St., and Dragan Tsankov Blvd., near the corner of Dragan Tsankov Blvd. and Nikola Mirchev St., close to the Joliot-Curie metro station.

This proposal draws inspiration from a similar action in Paris, where a street near the Russian Embassy was named after Navalny, reflecting solidarity with the opposition leader and the fight for democracy. The Association believes that such a move by Sofia would send a powerful message of support for human rights and democratic values on a global stage.

The "For a Free Russia" movement, a group of Russian immigrants in Bulgaria, champions democratic principles and the protection of human rights. The movement was founded in response to the escalation of authoritarianism and repression in Russia, especially following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. It aims to unite pro-democracy Russians abroad and to oppose militarism, imperialism, and authoritarianism. The association emphasizes that Russia is more than just its current government and that many Russians abroad are committed to upholding democratic values, defending human rights, and opposing radical nationalism.

In their petition, the association urges the Sofia Municipal Council to support their cause by recognizing Navalny’s contribution to the fight for freedom, underscoring the importance of such symbolic actions in the broader struggle for democracy worldwide.

Democratic Bulgaria councilors in Sofia have announced plans to install two billboards in front of the Russian Embassy to mark the anniversary of Alexei Navalny's death. This is part of a broader pan-European campaign that has gained momentum since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The initiative calls for streets and squares near Russian embassies to be renamed as a symbol of support for Ukraine and Russian opposition figures, with Navalny being one of the most prominent.

Navalny, who was poisoned in an assassination attempt and later died after spending three years imprisoned on fabricated charges, has become a central figure in the resistance against Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of this symbolic movement, cities like London, Toronto, and Vilnius have already renamed streets in tribute to Navalny and to oppose the Putin regime.

In Sofia, Democratic Bulgaria has proposed renaming part of Latinka Street, where the Russian Embassy is located, to Alexei Navalny Street. This move is seen as a continuation of the city’s previous decision to honor Ukraine by naming a nearby alley Heroes of Ukraine, further cementing Sofia's stance against Russian influence.

