The Russians Hit Chernobyl

Bulgaria: The Russians Hit Chernobyl

On the night of February 13-14, a Russian loitering munition carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead struck the shelter of the 4th reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, emphasizing that the shelter was constructed with international cooperation to protect the world from the radiation of the destroyed unit. Zelensky called the assault a terrorist act, highlighting Russia's total disregard for global safety and the potential risks of its actions at nuclear facilities. The attack caused a fire, but it has since been extinguished. Early assessments suggest that the damage to the shelter is significant, though radiation levels remain stable.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), radiation levels at the Chernobyl NPP industrial site were measured at 0.57 microsieverts per hour, well within the acceptable limits. The SESU reassured the public, stating that monitoring is ongoing and the situation is under control. Citizens are urged to follow official updates for more information.

Despite the damage to the shelter, radiation levels have not increased, and the situation is being closely monitored. This attack underscores the ongoing risks posed by Russia’s actions at nuclear sites, raising concerns about the safety of such vital facilities. The shelter continues to serve as a critical barrier against radiation, and international cooperation remains crucial for ensuring its safety.

