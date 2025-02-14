No Obstacles to Bulgaria Joining the Eurozone in 2026
Bulgaria could adopt the euro as its official currency from January 1, 2026, if it successfully meets the necessary criteria for joining the eurozone. Citing their sources, Bulgarian media "Club Z" reported that there are no obstacles preventing this transition, provided all conditions are fulfilled.
A decision on Bulgaria’s accession will be made by the EU member states in the summer. The European Commission and the European Central Bank (ECB) will prepare a special convergence report assessing Bulgaria's readiness. Typically, these reports are issued every two years, with the next regular report scheduled for 2025. However, Bulgaria intends to request an extraordinary assessment, as confirmed by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. He stated that this request will be submitted following the Eurogroup meeting on February 17.
The new Bulgarian government, along with newly appointed Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, plans to use the upcoming meeting to brief eurozone counterparts on the country’s progress in fulfilling the necessary conditions. However, Brussels officials emphasized that no immediate decision will be made at this meeting, nor is there a fixed deadline for evaluating Bulgaria’s readiness. The Eurostat assessment, expected in the spring, will be a key factor in the process.
According to the latest convergence report from 2024, Bulgaria currently meets three out of the four criteria required for eurozone accession. The country has demonstrated stable and sustainable public finances, maintained exchange rate stability, and fulfilled requirements for long-term interest rates. However, it has yet to meet the conditions related to price stability.
If the Council approves Bulgaria’s accession in the summer, the country will have several months to complete final preparations before officially adopting the euro. Sources in Brussels remain optimistic, noting that Bulgaria’s request for an early convergence report suggests confidence that it is on track to fulfill the necessary criteria.
Source: Club Z
Borissov Responds to Political Tensions Surrounding Bulgaria's Eurozone Plans
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, defended the government’s progress on Bulgaria’s path to the eurozone
Bulgaria’s First Municipalities Introduce Dual Currency Pricing Ahead of Eurozone Entry
The municipal councils in Kozloduy and Krivodol have become the first in Bulgaria to implement dual pricing for municipal services, taxes, and fees
Is Bulgaria's Budget Just an Excuse for Failed Eurozone Bid?
Bulgaria’s draft budget for 2024 raises questions about its realism and whether it is a mere strategy to appease the European Commission and the European Central Bank
Bulgaria’s Parvomay Municipality Adapts to Euro: Residents Express Mixed Reactions
Parvomay Municipality in Bulgaria has become one of the first to prepare for the country’s euro adoption
Professor Steve Hanke: Bulgaria Should Keep Currency Board, Avoid Adopting the Euro
Professor Steve Hanke, who established Bulgaria’s currency board, emphasized that the country should maintain the current system, as it continues to work effectively
Bulgaria’s Minimum Wage: The Lowest in the EU, Yet Steady Growth Over the Last Decade
Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage among the European Union member states as of January 2025, standing at 551 euros