Bosnian Serb Leader Renews Push for Republika Srpska’s Independence

February 14, 2025, Friday
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has once again called for Republika Srpska to separate from Bosnia and Herzegovina, stating that the entity is "trapped" within the country and must begin a "liberation process." His remarks were made during a ceremony marking Serbian Statehood Day, which was held for the first time within Republika Srpska, a constituent part of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Dodik, who has long pushed for Republika Srpska’s independence, expressed regret over not declaring secession earlier. Speaking to Serbian TV Prva, he revealed that he had intended to announce independence during former U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term but ultimately backed down. He suggested that if Trump were to win another term, he would not hesitate to move forward with such plans. The Bosnian Serb leader reaffirmed his belief that Republika Srpska will one day be independent.

Over the years, Dodik has repeatedly challenged Bosnia and Herzegovina’s unity, openly defying the country’s institutions and the international community. He has dismissed the authority of Bosnia’s UN-backed overseer and has sought closer ties with Moscow. While secession has remained a consistent threat in his rhetoric, he has also taken concrete steps in the past 18 months to establish separate institutions for Republika Srpska, further deepening divisions within the country.

Dodik's latest remarks reflect his ongoing defiance of the West and Bosnia’s political structure. His calls for separation continue to fuel tensions in the already fragile region, raising concerns about the future stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

