Bulgaria Celebrates Love and Wine on February 14

Today, Bulgarians celebrate two holidays—Trifon Zarezan, dedicated to wine and winemakers, and St. Valentine’s Day, a celebration of love. While Trifon Zarezan is deeply rooted in Bulgarian traditions, St. Valentine’s Day has also gained popularity in the country, following the global tradition of exchanging love notes, flowers, and sweets. Many people now combine both occasions, marking February 14 as a celebration of both wine and love.

Trifon Zarezan, known as the Day of the Vine-Grower, is a traditional Bulgarian folk holiday honoring Saint Tryphon. It is particularly celebrated by winemakers, vineyard owners, innkeepers, falconers, and gardeners. The name itself is associated with the key ritual of the day—pruning the vines. The celebration follows an old tradition where early in the morning, the women of the household prepare a ritual bread, decorating it with patterns resembling grapevines. They also cook a stuffed hen with bulgur or rice. The food is placed in a bag, along with a jug of wine and a bottle of holy water, which the men then take to the vineyards.

After attending a church service, the men proceed to the vineyards, often accompanied by flute players. They cross themselves three times before cutting a few branches from three different vines, then sprinkle the soil with wine, holy water, and ashes saved from Christmas Eve. The cut branches are then woven into wreaths, which are placed on hats or kept under religious icons at home. Once the ritual pruning is complete, a feast is set up among the vines with the food and drinks brought from home. Traditional songs and dances follow, turning the vineyard into a lively gathering place.

One of the highlights of the celebration is the selection of a “king” of the vineyards, known as Tryphon. This title is given to a respected and prosperous vineyard owner. A vine wreath is placed on his head, and he is paraded around the vineyards on a cart pulled by fellow vinedressers. As part of his role, he blesses the vines, wishing for a bountiful harvest. The festivities continue throughout the day, filled with music, dancing, and wine-drinking.

In Bulgarian folklore, the two days following Trifon Zarezan are known as “Trifuntsi” and are believed to offer protection against wolves. Women avoid cutting with scissors, sewing, spinning, or knitting, as these actions are thought to symbolize “opening the wolf’s mouth,” potentially bringing harm to livestock. A special ritual bread is baked and distributed to neighbors, with small pieces placed in the udders of animals to protect them from harm.

On the night before the holiday, various customs are performed to predict the year’s harvest and weather conditions. People observe the coals in the hearth to make forecasts about the upcoming seasons. If snow falls unevenly on the holiday, it is believed that spring will be rainy, leading to a fruitful year. The first person one meets on the morning of February 14 is said to determine the year’s luck. Another belief suggests that lending money on this day will result in continuous giving throughout the year, while borrowing will lead to constant debt. To ensure a prosperous grape harvest, it is customary to clean chimneys on the night before Trifon Zarezan.

While Trifon Zarezan remains a widely observed folk holiday, many Bulgarians also celebrate St. Valentine’s Day, which has become increasingly popular in recent decades. Despite its Catholic origins, Valentine’s Day is now embraced by people of various backgrounds, including those in Bulgaria. Couples exchange gifts, flowers, and chocolates, and romantic dinners are a common way to mark the occasion. This blend of traditions allows Bulgarians to celebrate both love and wine, making February 14 a special and unique holiday in the country.