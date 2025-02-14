EU to Stand by Ukraine in Case of Unilateral Peace Deals with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Monday that Ukraine would not accept any agreements regarding its future that are negotiated exclusively between Russia and the United States without Ukraine's involvement. Zelensky emphasized that the situation was critical, calling for Europe's inclusion in the peace process to ensure the outcome is fair and comprehensive. He criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to make the negotiations bilateral, expressing concerns about the lack of progress in addressing Ukraine’s interests in peace talks.
Meanwhile, EU security chief Kaja Kallas voiced strong support for Ukraine, asserting that Europe would continue backing the country if it rejects any peace terms imposed by Russia and the United States without its consent. Kallas underscored the importance of including both Ukraine and Europe in any peace agreement, stating that any deal made without their participation would fail. She described such unilateral agreements as problematic and warned against rushing into a quick, potentially flawed solution. Kallas made it clear that a lasting peace could only be achieved with full involvement from all key stakeholders, including the European Union.
