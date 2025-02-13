Car Strikes Mother and Children on Sidewalk in Ruse, Woman's Life in Danger

Car Drives Into Crowd in Munich, Multiple Injuries Reported (UPDATED)
A mother and her two children were injured in a tragic accident in Ruse on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place at 1:41 p.m. in the Rodina neighborhood when two cars collided at an intersection. One of the vehicles lost control, left the road, and struck a woman with her two children who were walking on the sidewalk. One of the children was in a stroller at the time of the collision.
Emergency teams and law enforcement arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. The woman, who sustained multiple fractures and serious injuries, was rushed to Kanev University Hospital in critical condition. She underwent immediate surgery. The children, a three-month-old baby and a three-year-old, were also taken to the hospital for examination. Doctors are currently monitoring the baby for bruises after falling from the stroller, while the three-year-old is reported to be unharmed.
Both drivers involved in the accident tested negative for alcohol and drugs. Witnesses reported hearing several loud crashes, with one person describing hearing "three consecutive hits" as the accident unfolded. The driver of one of the vehicles, who appeared at the scene, mentioned that none of the passengers in the cars were seriously injured. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
