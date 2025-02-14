Russian Drones Crash in Moldova During Attack on Ukraine, Spark Security Concerns

On February 13, 2025, several Russian drones launched in a large-scale attack on Ukraine crossed into Moldova's airspace. One of the drones crashed in a field near Chumai village in the Taraclia district, while another exploded between the town of Ceadir-Lunga and the village of Valea Perjei. The explosion and crash have raised serious concerns, as Moldova's President Maia Sandu acknowledged the country's vulnerability, saying, "We cannot defend ourselves against them."

Fragments found in Ceadir-Lunga confirmed that at least one of the drones was of Russian origin, according to Moldova's Police General Inspectorate. There were no injuries reported, and the authorities promptly isolated the areas for further investigation. Police technical and explosive experts have been deployed to analyze the wreckage, with further examination planned.

In response to the violation of its airspace, Moldova's Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador and announced the closure of the Russian Cultural Center in Chisinau. The country also decided to unilaterally terminate the 1998 agreement with Russia regarding cultural centers, citing the repeated incursions by Russian drones and missiles. Chisinau expressed strong disapproval of the violations, calling them a significant threat to Moldova's national security and sovereignty.

This latest incident follows a pattern of similar occurrences since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with drone debris previously found on Moldovan territory. Moldova’s Foreign Ministry has called on Russia to respect its territorial integrity and cease such violations immediately.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned the Russian drone incidents, describing them as acts of sabotage. He pointed out that Russia's destabilizing actions, such as these drone incursions into Moldova and other EU countries, require a response from NATO. Despite not being in a state of war, Rutte emphasized the ongoing tensions, noting that incidents like these highlight the fragile situation in the region.

This latest episode with the Russian drones has further underscored Moldova’s security challenges as it faces continuing threats from Russia’s military activities in the region.