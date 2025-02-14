Bulgarians Prefer EU and NATO Over Russia, New Poll Reveals

A recent survey in Bulgaria reveals a clear preference among citizens for the European Union and NATO over Russia, with nearly twice as many respondents supporting the Western alliances. According to the data, 55.5% of Bulgarians back the EU and NATO, compared to 30.5% who support Russia. The telephone survey, conducted by the Myara sociological agency on January 16-17, 2025, involved 800 adult participants, with a margin of error of ±3.5%. The study, which aimed to explore public opinion on various global and local issues, highlights key social and political trends in Bulgaria.

The survey's results also shed light on the country's complex political landscape. When respondents were asked to choose between prioritizing traditional values like family, religion, and national identity, or individual freedoms, human rights, and environmental protection, a majority of 61.7% favored the former. This suggests a strong conservative bias within the Bulgarian population, although nearly a third of respondents expressed alternative views, indicating potential challenges to the country's Western alignment. The findings point to a society that, while generally conservative, avoids extreme positions.

An interesting aspect of the survey is its focus on individualism versus collectivism. When asked about the importance of solidarity versus personal initiative and competition, responses were nearly split. While 49.8% favored solidarity, 45.2% leaned towards individualistic values such as personal initiative and a free market economy. Despite this, the survey also noted a prevailing sense of solidarity, especially in the context of social and economic inequalities.

Another notable finding was the public's stance on wealth and poverty. A clear majority of 70.9% rejected the notion that poverty is primarily due to laziness, while only 25.9% agreed with the statement. This suggests that while a portion of the population may hold more extreme views on such matters, the majority holds more nuanced perspectives. Overall, the poll paints a picture of a society that is not extreme but rather reflects a balance of traditional values and modern individualistic tendencies.

Source: Myara