Bulgaria’s President Radev to Participate in 61st Munich Security Conference

Politics | February 13, 2025, Thursday // 15:32
President Rumen Radev will attend the 61st Munich Security Conference, which will take place in Germany on February 14 and 15, the Bulgarian President's press office announced.

The Munich Security Conference, a significant international platform, has gained prominence over the years as a key venue for discussing global security issues. Heads of state, government officials, diplomats, and experts from various international organizations gather annually to engage in discussions. The conference operates under the theme "Peace through Dialogue," addressing a wide range of security concerns.

This year’s event will center on pressing issues, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, military conflicts in the Middle East, energy security, cybercrime, climate change, and other significant global challenges.

