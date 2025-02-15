Sofia Leads Bulgaria in Salaries: Average Reaches 3,388 Leva
The ongoing NATO exercise Steadfast Dart 2025, which runs from January 8 to February 22 across Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania, aims to enhance the Alliance's readiness and adaptability. According to Bulgaria’s Deputy Chief of Defense, Lieutenant General Mikhail Popov, the exercise highlights NATO's commitment to improving deployment procedures and strengthening its deterrence and defense capabilities, particularly in the Southeastern flank. He emphasized that this exercise is crucial in ensuring NATO’s readiness to defend its entire territory if necessary.
Popov made these remarks during the media and guest day at the Trncha training center on February 13, where he was joined by NATO officials, including Major General John Clark, Deputy Chief of Staff for Planning of the Allied Joint Force Command, and Major General Eldon Millar, Deputy Commander of the NATO Rapid Deployment Force in Italy. The event also featured demonstrations by Bulgarian and Spanish special operations forces. Popov underscored the importance of such joint actions, highlighting the ease with which Bulgarian and Spanish forces executed tactical operations. However, he noted that this ease is the result of extensive training and dedication.
The exercise involves over 10,000 troops from nine NATO member states, with activities taking place in five Bulgarian military districts. Popov praised Bulgaria’s role in supporting NATO’s Allied Response Force and emphasized the nation’s growing contribution to NATO missions and operations, which enhance security in the Black Sea region and the southeastern part of the Alliance.
Major General Millar also expressed his gratitude to Bulgaria for hosting the exercise, commending the successful collaboration between NATO forces. He reaffirmed NATO’s dedication to strengthening partnerships and ensuring collective security, which is evident through the presence of the Italian-led NATO Multinational Battle Group in Bulgaria.
The event at the Trncha center saw Bulgarian and Spanish forces perform direct action drills on a simulated enemy-controlled site. These exercises are part of the larger Steadfast Dart 2025 framework, which underscores NATO's continued efforts to enhance its collective defense capabilities.
