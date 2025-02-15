NATO Allies Showcase Combat Readiness in Bulgaria during Steadfast Dart 2025

Politics » DEFENSE | February 13, 2025, Thursday // 15:28
Bulgaria: NATO Allies Showcase Combat Readiness in Bulgaria during Steadfast Dart 2025 @Ministry of Defense

The ongoing NATO exercise Steadfast Dart 2025, which runs from January 8 to February 22 across Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania, aims to enhance the Alliance's readiness and adaptability. According to Bulgaria’s Deputy Chief of Defense, Lieutenant General Mikhail Popov, the exercise highlights NATO's commitment to improving deployment procedures and strengthening its deterrence and defense capabilities, particularly in the Southeastern flank. He emphasized that this exercise is crucial in ensuring NATO’s readiness to defend its entire territory if necessary.

Popov made these remarks during the media and guest day at the Trncha training center on February 13, where he was joined by NATO officials, including Major General John Clark, Deputy Chief of Staff for Planning of the Allied Joint Force Command, and Major General Eldon Millar, Deputy Commander of the NATO Rapid Deployment Force in Italy. The event also featured demonstrations by Bulgarian and Spanish special operations forces. Popov underscored the importance of such joint actions, highlighting the ease with which Bulgarian and Spanish forces executed tactical operations. However, he noted that this ease is the result of extensive training and dedication.

The exercise involves over 10,000 troops from nine NATO member states, with activities taking place in five Bulgarian military districts. Popov praised Bulgaria’s role in supporting NATO’s Allied Response Force and emphasized the nation’s growing contribution to NATO missions and operations, which enhance security in the Black Sea region and the southeastern part of the Alliance.

Major General Millar also expressed his gratitude to Bulgaria for hosting the exercise, commending the successful collaboration between NATO forces. He reaffirmed NATO’s dedication to strengthening partnerships and ensuring collective security, which is evident through the presence of the Italian-led NATO Multinational Battle Group in Bulgaria.

The event at the Trncha center saw Bulgarian and Spanish forces perform direct action drills on a simulated enemy-controlled site. These exercises are part of the larger Steadfast Dart 2025 framework, which underscores NATO's continued efforts to enhance its collective defense capabilities.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Steadfast Dart 2025, Bulgaria, NATO

Related Articles:

Sofia Leads Bulgaria in Salaries: Average Reaches 3,388 Leva

Data from the National Statistical Institute for December 2024 show that Sofia-city maintains its position as the region with the highest average monthly salary in Bulgaria

Society | February 15, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Inflation Accelerates to 3.7% in January Amid Rising Costs

Bulgaria's annual inflation rate rose to 3.7% in January 2025, reflecting an upward trend after months of slowdown

Society | February 15, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Weekend Weather: Rain and Snow Expected Across Bulgaria

On February 15, the weather across the country will be mostly cloudy

Society » Environment | February 14, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Bulgaria's Finest Wines: A Perfect Pairing for St. Valentine’s and Trifon Zarezan

February 14 in Bulgaria is a day of celebration, merging the love of wine with the spirit of romance

Society » Culture | February 14, 2025, Friday // 15:47

Vice President Yotova: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Membership Still On Track for 2026

Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed optimism that Bulgaria could join the eurozone next year

Politics | February 14, 2025, Friday // 14:02

Borissov Responds to Political Tensions Surrounding Bulgaria's Eurozone Plans

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, defended the government’s progress on Bulgaria’s path to the eurozone

Business » Finance | February 14, 2025, Friday // 11:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Over 234 Million Leva Allocated for Urgent Repairs at Graf Ignatievo Airport Amid F-16 Arrival Plans

A total of over 234.3 million leva, excluding VAT, has been allocated for four urgent construction and installation contracts at Graf Ignatievo Airport

Politics » Defense | February 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:17

Bulgaria Moves Toward Anti-Drone Systems at Airports

Bulgaria's airport operators have agreed on the need to implement anti-drone systems at all international airports in the country

Politics » Defense | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:09

Bulgaria Plans Anti-Drone Systems for Border Protection, Awaiting Funding

Anton Zlatanov, the head of the Border Police, spoke to BNT about the need for anti-drone systems at all strategic locations in Bulgaria, including airports

Politics » Defense | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 11:02

Bulgaria to Receive Eight F-16 Fighters by September, Says Defense Minister

By the end of September, Bulgaria is set to receive eight F-16 Block 70 fighter jets

Politics » Defense | February 10, 2025, Monday // 08:40

Bulgaria Sees Fivefold Increase in Military Service Applications After Pay Boost

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reported a significant rise in the number of individuals interested in joining the military

Politics » Defense | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 08:39

EU Countries Join Forces to Strengthen Border Security at Bulgarian-Turkish Border

A joint contingent of border security officers from Bulgaria, Austria, Romania, and Hungary will officially begin operations today

Politics » Defense | February 3, 2025, Monday // 10:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria