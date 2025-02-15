Bulgaria Weather Update: Light Winds and Temperatures Ranging from -4°C to 12°C

The weather in Bulgaria on February 14 is expected to be cloudy with light winds. In eastern Bulgaria, there will be light to moderate southerly and southeasterly winds. Temperatures will range from minus 4°C to 1°C, with Sofia seeing around minus 1°C. High temperatures will reach between 5°C and 10°C, climbing to 12°C in Southeast Bulgaria, while Sofia will experience highs around 5°C.

On the coast, cloudy skies will persist, accompanied by a light to moderate southerly to southeasterly wind. The northern coast will see highs of 6°C to 8°C, while the southern coast will have temperatures ranging from 8°C to 12°C. The sea water temperature will range from 4°C to 6°C, and the wave height will be around 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, most areas will be cloudy, with snowfall expected in the higher regions of western Bulgaria. Winds will be moderate, coming from the west and southwest. High temperatures will reach around 5°C at 1,200 metres and drop to around minus 1°C at 2,000 metres.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)