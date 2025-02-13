EU Parliament Calls for Boycott of Georgia’s Ruling Elite and New Parliamentary Elections

The European Parliament has reiterated its refusal to recognize the self-proclaimed authorities of Georgia, following the controversial parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024, which led to a political and constitutional crisis. In a resolution passed on Thursday, the European Parliament declared that it does not accept the legitimacy of figures such as the newly appointed President Mikheil Kavelashvili, who came to power following the disputed elections, and instead continues to recognize Salome Zourabichvili as the legitimate President of Georgia. The European Parliament also called on the international community to join in boycotting the ruling Georgian Dream party and its associated authorities for undermining the country’s democracy, suppressing dissent, and failing to respect human rights.

The resolution also urged the European Union to impose sanctions on Georgian officials responsible for the electoral fraud, human rights violations, and repression of political opponents. Among those targeted are prominent figures such as oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, as well as judges who have issued politically motivated rulings and media figures spreading disinformation. The European Parliament stressed that the only viable solution to the current crisis in Georgia would be the holding of new parliamentary elections under an impartial and independent election administration, with oversight from international observers. MEPs called for the elections to take place within a few months to restore democracy and ensure Georgia’s continued progress toward European integration and NATO membership.

The resolution passed with 400 votes in favor, 63 against, and 81 abstentions. The European Parliament’s stance on Georgia comes after the country was granted EU candidate status in December 2023. However, its previous parliamentary elections were criticized for not being free and fair, and MEPs have urged for the elections to be reheld in an environment that is more conducive to democracy. The European Parliament’s call for sanctions and new elections underlines its commitment to supporting the Georgian people’s European aspirations while condemning the actions of the current government.