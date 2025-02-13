EU Parliament Calls for Boycott of Georgia’s Ruling Elite and New Parliamentary Elections

World » EU | February 13, 2025, Thursday // 14:57
Bulgaria: EU Parliament Calls for Boycott of Georgia’s Ruling Elite and New Parliamentary Elections

The European Parliament has reiterated its refusal to recognize the self-proclaimed authorities of Georgia, following the controversial parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024, which led to a political and constitutional crisis. In a resolution passed on Thursday, the European Parliament declared that it does not accept the legitimacy of figures such as the newly appointed President Mikheil Kavelashvili, who came to power following the disputed elections, and instead continues to recognize Salome Zourabichvili as the legitimate President of Georgia. The European Parliament also called on the international community to join in boycotting the ruling Georgian Dream party and its associated authorities for undermining the country’s democracy, suppressing dissent, and failing to respect human rights.

The resolution also urged the European Union to impose sanctions on Georgian officials responsible for the electoral fraud, human rights violations, and repression of political opponents. Among those targeted are prominent figures such as oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, as well as judges who have issued politically motivated rulings and media figures spreading disinformation. The European Parliament stressed that the only viable solution to the current crisis in Georgia would be the holding of new parliamentary elections under an impartial and independent election administration, with oversight from international observers. MEPs called for the elections to take place within a few months to restore democracy and ensure Georgia’s continued progress toward European integration and NATO membership.

The resolution passed with 400 votes in favor, 63 against, and 81 abstentions. The European Parliament’s stance on Georgia comes after the country was granted EU candidate status in December 2023. However, its previous parliamentary elections were criticized for not being free and fair, and MEPs have urged for the elections to be reheld in an environment that is more conducive to democracy. The European Parliament’s call for sanctions and new elections underlines its commitment to supporting the Georgian people’s European aspirations while condemning the actions of the current government.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Georgia, EU, parliament

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Prefer EU and NATO Over Russia, New Poll Reveals

A recent survey in Bulgaria reveals a clear preference among citizens for the European Union and NATO over Russia, with nearly twice as many respondents supporting the Western alliances

Politics | February 14, 2025, Friday // 23:00

EU Fears Trump Can't Be Trusted: 'Why Give Russia Everything Before Negotiations?'

The NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels and the Munich Security Conference have drawn significant attention this week, with US President Donald Trump's approach to Ukraine and Russia

World » EU | February 14, 2025, Friday // 12:00

Bulgaria Among EU Leaders in Female Representation in Science and Engineering

In 2023, the number of female scientists and engineers in the European Union reached 7.7 million

Society | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:10

EU Warns of Retaliation Against US Steel and Aluminium Tariffs

The European Commission has warned that it will take retaliatory measures if the United States moves forward with new tariffs on steel and aluminium

World » EU | February 10, 2025, Monday // 14:00

Transnistria Caught in the Crossfire: Rejects EU Aid as Moldova and Russia Clash Over Gas Supply

The authorities in Transnistria, a self-declared breakaway region of Moldova, have rejected €60 million in aid offered by the European Union to address the region’s ongoing energy crisis

World » EU | February 10, 2025, Monday // 12:05

Baltic States Cut Energy Ties with Russia, Join EU Power Grid

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have officially disconnected from Russia’s electricity grid and successfully integrated into the European Union’s power network

World » EU | February 10, 2025, Monday // 09:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Fears Trump Can't Be Trusted: 'Why Give Russia Everything Before Negotiations?'

The NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels and the Munich Security Conference have drawn significant attention this week, with US President Donald Trump's approach to Ukraine and Russia

World » EU | February 14, 2025, Friday // 12:00

Car Drives Into Crowd in Munich, Multiple Injuries Reported (UPDATED)

A major police operation is underway in Munich after a car plowed into a crowd of demonstrators near the city's central train station

World » EU | February 13, 2025, Thursday // 12:46

EU Takes Bulgaria to Court Over Non-Performing Loans Directive Delay

The European Commission has referred Bulgaria, along with Spain, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, and Finland, to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to transpose

World » EU | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:24

European Prosecutors Charge Bulgarian Company Owner in Public Tender Fraud

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has brought charges against the owner and manager of a company in connection with suspected fraud in a public procurement for trolleybuses in Vratsa, Bulgaria

World » EU | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 14:03

EU Warns of Retaliation Against US Steel and Aluminium Tariffs

The European Commission has warned that it will take retaliatory measures if the United States moves forward with new tariffs on steel and aluminium

World » EU | February 10, 2025, Monday // 14:00

Transnistria Caught in the Crossfire: Rejects EU Aid as Moldova and Russia Clash Over Gas Supply

The authorities in Transnistria, a self-declared breakaway region of Moldova, have rejected €60 million in aid offered by the European Union to address the region’s ongoing energy crisis

World » EU | February 10, 2025, Monday // 12:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria