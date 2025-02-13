Car Drives Into Crowd in Munich, Multiple Injuries Reported (UPDATED)

Car Strikes Mother and Children on Sidewalk in Ruse, Woman's Life in Danger
At least 28 people were injured when a young man drove a Mini Cooper into a group of demonstrators near Munich's central train station. Among the injured were children, and witnesses reported that the car struck a mother with a stroller. Two individuals are said to be in very serious condition.
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when the driver accelerated into the crowd. Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder, who visited the site around 12:30 p.m., described the act as an attack, urging an end to such incidents. "How many more things like this have to happen?" he stated.
The demonstrators were part of a protest organized by the Verdi trade union. The ongoing election campaign in Germany has now shifted focus to issues surrounding refugees, particularly after it was revealed that the 24-year-old driver, an Afghan asylum seeker, had a criminal history involving shoplifting and drug-related offenses.
One protester recounted the harrowing moment, saying they saw a person trapped under the car and attempted to open the door, which was locked. The police quickly arrived, breaking through the car window to access the vehicle.
Munich’s mayor, Dieter Reiter, expressed his shock, saying, "I am deeply shocked. My thoughts are with the injured." The Verdi union had called for a strike that day, with many municipal workers joining the protest.
