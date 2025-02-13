Kostadinov: Bulgaria Must Restore Domestic Food Production After Boycott

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, stated that following the boycott of grocery stores, the focus should shift to reviving Bulgarian food production.

He pointed out that Bulgaria currently produces only a few crops in sufficient quantities to meet domestic demand and export, while the country has largely transitioned from a major agricultural exporter to a significant importer.

Kostadinov argued that this issue must be addressed once the protest concludes. He also urged consumers to support Bulgarian-owned chains and small local stores instead of large international retailers, which he claimed transfer their profits abroad, accumulating hundreds of millions through various accounting practices.

A boycott of retail chains in Bulgaria, supported by four organizations, is being held to protest high food prices. The initiative, which originated in Croatia and spread across the Balkans, aims to leave stores empty as a form of protest against rising food costs that many view as disproportionate to wages. The organizers are urging the government to adopt a measure similar to Croatia's, which includes capping prices for 70 essential food products. However, economic experts are skeptical about the effectiveness of price controls. While some citizens, particularly pensioners, support the boycott due to the rising cost of living, others are doubtful about its impact. A counter-movement promoting regular shopping has also emerged.