Kostadinov: Bulgaria Must Restore Domestic Food Production After Boycott

Sofia Leads Bulgaria in Salaries: Average Reaches 3,388 Leva
Data from the National Statistical Institute for December 2024 show that Sofia-city maintains its position as the region with the highest average monthly salary in Bulgaria
Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, stated that following the boycott of grocery stores, the focus should shift to reviving Bulgarian food production.
He pointed out that Bulgaria currently produces only a few crops in sufficient quantities to meet domestic demand and export, while the country has largely transitioned from a major agricultural exporter to a significant importer.
Kostadinov argued that this issue must be addressed once the protest concludes. He also urged consumers to support Bulgarian-owned chains and small local stores instead of large international retailers, which he claimed transfer their profits abroad, accumulating hundreds of millions through various accounting practices.
A boycott of retail chains in Bulgaria, supported by four organizations, is being held to protest high food prices. The initiative, which originated in Croatia and spread across the Balkans, aims to leave stores empty as a form of protest against rising food costs that many view as disproportionate to wages. The organizers are urging the government to adopt a measure similar to Croatia's, which includes capping prices for 70 essential food products. However, economic experts are skeptical about the effectiveness of price controls. While some citizens, particularly pensioners, support the boycott due to the rising cost of living, others are doubtful about its impact. A counter-movement promoting regular shopping has also emerged.
Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed optimism that Bulgaria could join the eurozone next year
Former Prime Minister and current leader of the Bulgarian political party "We Continue the Change," Kiril Petkov, is facing charges in connection with the controversial arrest of GERB leader Boyko Borissov on March 17, 2022
President Rumen Radev will attend the 61st Munich Security Conference
The ongoing NATO exercise Steadfast Dart 2025, which runs from January 8 to February 22 across Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania, aims to enhance the Alliance's readiness and adaptability
A recent survey conducted in 14 European countries, including 11 EU member states, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine, reveals that Bulgarians are among the strongest supporters of Donald Trump in Europe
GERB has expressed its opposition to implementing a price cap on retail sales in supermarket chain
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability